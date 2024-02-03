Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Michelle Miramontes, 39, of 208 E. Center St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking and delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Miramontes was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Zchon Willis, 48, of 707 N. Tucker St. in Pittsburgh, Kan., was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Willis was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Alexa Bullington, 22, of 4217 Presley Road in Fort Smith, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bullington was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

April Kraft, 42, of 8201 Arkansas 271 South in Fort Smith, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.Kraft was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Ronald Townsend, 73, of 5051 W. Stepney Court in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape/forcible touching and second-degree sexual assault. Townsend was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Mark Myer, 64, of 5909 S. Whistler in Johnson, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and being a registered sex offender with an incorrect address on his driver's license. Myer was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Saul Bahena, 28, of 1772 W. Pleasant Wood Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Bahena was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.