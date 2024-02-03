FOOTBALL

Arkansas' spring dates set

The University of Arkansas will open spring practices March 7 and end them with the Spring Showcase on April 13, a team spokesman said Friday.

The Razorbacks, looking to bounce back from a 4-8 season under fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman, will get in five workouts prior to the start of spring break, which will be the week of March 18-22.

The Razorbacks will then get in the final 10 practices of the session culminating in the Red-White game on April 13 with the baseball and softball teams both on the road that weekend.

Arkansas' roster overhaul includes the loss of multiple starters through the NCAA transfer portal, including record-setting quarterback KJ Jefferson (to Central Florida), tailback Raheim Sanders (South Carolina), and linebackers Christopher Paul (Ole Miss) and Jaheim Thomas (Wisconsin).

New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will have a quarterback battle on his hands with returning junior Jacolby Criswell in competition with transfer junior Taylen Green, redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton and freshman signee KJ Jackson.

BASEBALL

UA's White team rallies in scrimmage

The University of Arkansas' Cardinal team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to take the lead with a five-run fifth inning Friday, but the White team composed of likely starters got the last laugh en route to a 7-5 scrimmage decision in seven innings at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Ben McLaughlin hit a towering 358-foot, two-run go-ahead home run to right field off Koty Frank in the fifth to strike the decisive blow. His shot also scored shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, who reached base in all three of his plate appearances, including a third=inning double.

The White tacked on a run in the sixth inning when Ty Wilmsmeyer singled, stole second, advanced on a throwing error and scored on Peyton Stovall's groundout.

The White built its 4-0 lead against starter Mason Molina through two innings. Kendall Diggs got it started in the first with a 410-foot home run to center field. In the second inning, Jayson Jones singled to bring home Peyton Holt. Then after Wilmsmeyer walked, Stovall drove in a run with a single and another came in on a wild pitch.

The Cardinal battled back in the fifth in senior Will McEntire's third inning behind Hagen Smith's two scoreless innings. Jared Sprague-Lott and Nolan Souza opened the inning with singles and with one out Reese Robiinett drove in a run with a single to center field.

McEntire made an error trying to field Hunter Grimes' check-swing roller, allowing another run to score, then Will Edmundson hit a three-run home run deep over the left field wall to make it 5-4.

-- Tom Murphy