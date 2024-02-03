Texas athlete commits to Hogs

Texas athlete Markeylin Batton has committed to Arkansas.

Batton, 6-0 and 170 of Atlanta, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Oregon State, Houston, Tulsa, Texas-San Antonio and others.

"It’s a great place,” Batton said. "I just think that’s where my heart going to lead me.”

He had 81 carries for 610 yards and 9 touchdowns, and 16 receptions for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior. He also had 17 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble on defense.

Batton visited Fayetteville for the Hogswild Hangout last summer and has plans to visit again in the spring

He recorded 86 rushes for 660 yards and 9 touchdowns, and 7 receptions for 62 yard and 1 touchdown as a sophomore. He had 18 tackles and two pass breakups, and was named District 6-3A DI Utility Player of the Year.

Two recruiting services rate him a 3-star recruit. Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith is his lead recruiter. Coach Sam Pittman was also involved in his recruitment.

"I only been talking to coach Pittman and coach Smith,” he said. "They really good people to talk to. They are really cool.”

Batton runs a leg on the 4x100 meter relay and 4x200. He’s recorded a best of 21.6 seconds in the 200 meters.

Batton, who’s the nephew of former Arkansas great and NFL offensive lineman Jason Peters, is the fourth prospect to commit to Arkansas in the 2025 class.











