Trump March 4 trial off calendar

Former President Donald Trump's March 4 trial date on charges of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election has been dropped from the public calendar of the federal court in Washington, a sign of what has long been anticipated -- that his claim of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution would delay his trial while it remains on appeal.

The change did not appear on the official criminal case docket before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has made clear since Trump filed his appeal on Dec. 7 that all trial deadlines would be suspended while he challenges the case. On appeal, Trump is arguing that the government does not have authority under the Constitution to bring charges against him for actions he took while president after the 2020 election through the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, when he attempted to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden's election victory.

A delay in the D.C. case makes it increasingly likely that the first of Trump's four criminal trials could be held this spring in Manhattan on New York state charges of business fraud in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 election. That trial has nominally been set for March 25, but the court in that case has signaled deference to Trump's federal election subversion case. New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has scheduled a pretrial hearing in two weeks -- Feb. 15 -- and is expected to decide after that if the trial will go forward as planned.

As of at least Thursday, the March 4 trial date was dropped from a date-searchable calendar on the public website of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It was not immediately clear when it was removed. An internal master court trial calendar distributed Jan. 26 showed Trump's trial date, suggesting the change was recent, according to a federal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an internal document.

Chutkan also has acknowledged that Trump's March trial was off. On Jan. 24, for example, Chutkan scheduled a new trial for April 2, when Trump's projected six- to eight-week trial would have been ongoing. On Wednesday, Chutkan set a March 18 hearing for another defendant, saying, "I suspect in March I will not be in trial."

Chutkan's next trial is set for July 2. The judge set that date in December, a sign that she believed Trump's trial would be over by then.

While how -- and when -- a federal appeals court panel might rule on Trump's appeal has been a subject of feverish speculation among court-watchers attempting to decipher whether special counsel Jack Smith can bring Trump to trial before the November election, the D.C. delay could have more immediate impact.

A spokesman for Smith said the office had no comment, and spokespeople for Trump and for the court did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump's other criminal cases are in South Florida, where he faces federal charges of mishandling and retaining classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing government efforts to recover them from his Mar-a-Lago home, and in Georgia, for a state election obstruction case.

In his federal election interference case in D.C., Trump is arguing that he cannot be tried for trying to overturn the 2020 election results because he was acquitted by the Senate of inciting the 2021 Capitol attack, arguing under the constitutional principle of double jeopardy that only impeached and removed presidents can be criminally prosecuted.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit heard oral arguments on Jan. 9 after fast-tracking the case, but it has not yet issued an opinion.