UALR men at Eastern Illinois

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Groniger Arena, Charleston, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 11-11, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 10-12, 4-5

SERIES Eastern Illinois leads 3-2

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas-Little Rock

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr.16.85.9

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, Jr.5.22.2

G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Sr.16.66.6

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.12.65.3

F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr.9.05.1

COACH Darrell Walker (72-97 in sixth season at UALR, 118-115 in eighth season overall)

Eastern Illinois

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Jordan Booker, 5-10, Sr.15.72.5

G Corey Sawyer Jr., 6-4, Jr.8.32.2

G Nakyel Shelton, 6-3, Jr.11.24.5

G Kyndall Davis, 6-5, Jr.8.52.8

F Rodolfo Rufino Bolis, 6-8, Jr.2.03.0

COACH Marty Simmons (24-60 in third season at Eastern Illinois, 307-307 overall in 20th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALREIU

77.7Points for69.3

77.5Points against67.1

+0.8Rebound margin+1.3

-0.2Turnover margin+4.0

46.1FG pct.42.9

33.93-pt. pct.32.2

71.9FT pct.72.9

CHALK TALK In a 68-66 loss at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Thursday night, UALR turned the ball over a season-high 21 times and attempted just two free throws.

-- Mike Harley