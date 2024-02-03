UALR women at E. Illinois

UALR women at Eastern Illinois

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Groniger Arena, Charleston, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 7-13, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 9-13, 6-3

SERIES UALR leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas-Little Rock

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.9.54.0

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Sr.5.51.7

F Leilani Wimbish-Gay, 5-10, Jr.9.24.2

F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.15.22.7

F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.13.0

COACH Joe Foley (405-239 in 21st season at UALR, 861-320 in 37th season overall)

Eastern Illinois

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Charita Lewis, 5-6, So.9.22.9

G Miah Monahan, 5-8, Jr.11.94.0

G Ellie Buzzelle, 5-8, So.10.73.4

F Taris Thornton, 6-0, Jr.7.74.6

F Macy McGlone, 6-3, Jr.17.511.9

COACH Matt Bollant (90-106 in seventh season at Eastern Illinois, 433-255 in 22nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALREIU

55.3Points for64.9

62.6Points against69.0

-7.3Rebound margin+1.6

+2.9Turnover margin-3.6

39.1FG pct.41.3

29.33-pt. pct.29.9

65.4FT pct.72.1

CHALK TALK UALR saw its three-game winning streak snapped in Thursday night's 67-61 loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. ... The Trojans struggled shooting against the Cougars and trailed by 21 points before closing the gap late.

-- Mike Harley