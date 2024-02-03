UALR women at E. Illinois

UALR women at Eastern Illinois
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE Groniger Arena, Charleston, Ill.
RECORDS UALR 7-13, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 9-13, 6-3
SERIES UALR leads 2-1
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas-Little Rock
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.9.54.0
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Sr.5.51.7
F Leilani Wimbish-Gay, 5-10, Jr.9.24.2
F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.15.22.7
F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.13.0
COACH Joe Foley (405-239 in 21st season at UALR, 861-320 in 37th season overall)
Eastern Illinois
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Charita Lewis, 5-6, So.9.22.9
G Miah Monahan, 5-8, Jr.11.94.0
G Ellie Buzzelle, 5-8, So.10.73.4
F Taris Thornton, 6-0, Jr.7.74.6
F Macy McGlone, 6-3, Jr.17.511.9
COACH Matt Bollant (90-106 in seventh season at Eastern Illinois, 433-255 in 22nd season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALREIU
55.3Points for64.9
62.6Points against69.0
-7.3Rebound margin+1.6
+2.9Turnover margin-3.6
39.1FG pct.41.3
29.33-pt. pct.29.9
65.4FT pct.72.1
CHALK TALK UALR saw its three-game winning streak snapped in Thursday night's 67-61 loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. ... The Trojans struggled shooting against the Cougars and trailed by 21 points before closing the gap late.
-- Mike Harley