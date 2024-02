UAPB women’s advance box

UAPB women at Miss. Valley St.

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE R.W. Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 10-10, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 2-19, 1-7

SERIES UAPB leads 14-13.

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.17.27.2

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.12.33.9

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.6.61.9

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.9.14.6

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.9.95.8

COACH Dawn Thornton (47-81 in fifth season at UAPB, 95-151 in ninth season overall)

Mississippi Valley State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Ja'la Douglas, 5-10, Fr.3.32.5

F Lizzie Walker, 5-10, Jr.5.95.0

G Gabrielle Bunch, 5-9, Sr.2.93.3

G Jaylia Reed, 5-6, Jr.8.73.0

G Sh'Diamond McKnight, 5-7, Jr.13.53.2

COACH Kimberly Anderson (4-46 in second season at MVSU, 65-150 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBMVSU

76.3Points for53.6

70.8Points against81.0

0.9Rebound margin-15.3

3.6Turnover margin-1.7

42.6FG pct.32.3

29.03-pt pct.25.2

65.8FT pct.60.8

CHALK TALK The seven assists UAPB had against Grambling State on Monday was a season-low. It was only the third time this season the Golden Lions had less than 10 assists in a game.

-- Erick Taylor