UCA men at Stetson

UCA men vs. Stetson
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 8-16, 4-4 ASUN; Stetson 13-10, 5-3
SERIES UCA leads 2-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr.8.43.5
G Daniel Sofield, 6-7, Sr.9.92.0
F Ibbe Klintman, 6-9, Jr.3.72.6
F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr.14.33.6
F Elias Cato, 6-9, Jr.11.25.5
COACH Anthony Boone (42-91 in fifth season at UCA and overall)
STETSON
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Stephan Swenson, 6-2, Sr.12.74.7
G Jalen Blackmon, 6-3, Jr.20.32.7
G Alec Oglesby, 6-5, Sr.11.04.4
F Josh Smith, 6-9, Sr.7.05.1
C Aubin Gateretse, 6-11, Jr.10.67.0
COACH Donnie Jones (69-75 in fifth season at Stetson, 203-204 in 14th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCAStetson
73.0Points for76.6
78.6Points against71.4
-1.7Rebound margin+0.3
-0.8Turnover margin-1.0
41.7FG pct.46.3
34.03-pt pct.37.0
73.8FT pct.77.4
CHALK TALK Despite Thursday's loss, UCA remains tied for fourth in the ASUN standings, one game behind Stetson. ... Jalen Blackmon leads the ASUN in scoring (20.3 points per ga,e) and assists (6.3 per game). ... Stetson leads the ASUN in three-point percentage (37%).
-- Sam Lane