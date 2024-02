UCA women vs. North Florida

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 15-6, 7-1 ASUN; North Florida 7-14, 1-6

SERIES Central Arkansas leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.12.54.5

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.11.32.6

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.10.04.3

F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.4.96.0

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.4.75.1

COACH Tony Kemper (15-6 in first season at UCA, 94-96 in seventh season overall)

NORTH FLORIDA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Lyric Swann, 5-5, Sr.10.73.2

G Kaila Rougier, 5-5, Jr.10.64.2

G Jayla Adams, 5-6, Sr.10.23.0

F Selma Eklund, 6-0, Jr.6.44.7

F Emma Broermann, 6-3, Sr.8.26.5

COACH Erika Lambert (7-14 in first season at North Florida and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANorth Florida

68.1Points for64.6

59.2Points against66.6

+4.7Rebound margin-0.9

-0.5Turnover margin-2.3

42.7FG pct.41.0

31.83-pt. pct.30.9

70.9FT pct.66.4

CHALK TALK UCA has won nine of its past 10 games. ... The Sugar Bears sit in second place in the ASUN standings, one game behind Florida Gulf Coast. ... A win today would give UCA its first winning season since 2017-18. ... North Florida is 2-8 on the road this season.

-- Sam Lane