5.1 quake shakes near Oklahoma City

EDMOND, Okla. -- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook an area near Oklahoma City late Friday, followed by smaller quakes during the next several hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

No injuries were reported and damage appeared to be minimal, mostly items overturned or shaken from shelves inside homes, according to Lincoln County Deputy Emergency Management Director Charlotte Brown.

The earthquake struck at 11:24 p.m. and was centered five miles northwest of Prague, Okla., about 57 miles east of Oklahoma City, the agency said.

Residents across the state from Lawton to Enid to Tulsa reported feeling the shaking to the U.S.G.S.

The initial earthquake was followed by at least eight smaller temblors through Saturday morning, ranging in strength from magnitude 2.5 to 3.4, according to the geological survey.

The earthquake was shallow -- just 1.8 miles deep, according to the USGS -- and temblors that hit close to the surface can make the shaking more intense.

The epicenter of the Saturday earthquake was nearly the exact spot of the epicenter of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Prague in 2011, according to Matt Skinner, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry in the state.

The corporation commission has directed several producers to close some injection wells and reduce the volumes in others as a result of the quakes.

3 killed in Florida plane crash named

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The names of two women who were killed when a small airplane crashed into a Florida mobile home park, and the identity of the pilot who died in the fiery accident, were released Saturday by officials in the city of Clearwater.

Martha Parry, 86, was a resident of a double-wide mobile home that was destroyed in Thursday night's crash. A visitor to the home, 54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender of Treasure Island, also was killed, as was the plane's pilot, Jemin Patel, 54, of Melbourne Beach.

Patel had reported engine failure on the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 shortly before crashing into the Bayside Waters mobile home park around 7 p.m. Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft had taken off earlier in the day from Vero Beach.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The investigation will involve three primary areas -- the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment -- and consider the flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications, the weather forecast and conditions at the time of the crash, witness statements and any surveillance video.

Las Vegas workers, 4 hotels make deal

LAS VEGAS -- A union representing hospitality workers has reached a tentative agreement with four hotel-casinos in downtown Las Vegas as employees at three other properties remained poised to strike Monday when the city kicks off Super Bowl week.

By Saturday morning, the Culinary Workers Union had announced it had reached a tentative five-year contract with Binion's, Four Queens, Fremont and Main Street that covers about 1,000 workers.

The Golden Nugget, Downtown Grand and Virgin Las Vegas near the Strip haven't reached an agreement with the union.

Since early January, the union had settled negotiations with most of those properties, including Circus Circus, Sahara Las Vegas, the Strat, Circa Resort and the El Cortez.

But after hitting a snag in negotiations with some of the remaining casinos, the union announced last month that it would go on strike if tentative contracts weren't in place by 5 a.m. Monday for downtown casino workers at properties that hadn't reached agreements.

3 Idaho men killed in collapse are ID'd

BOISE, Idaho -- The names of three Idaho men killed when an airport hangar under construction in Boise collapsed were released by the Ada County coroner Friday.

Mariano Och, 24, and Mario Tzi, 32, both of Nampa, were pronounced dead at the scene along with Craig Durrant, 59, of Boise.

Big D Builders was constructing the airplane hangar for Jackson Jet Center when the metal building collapsed. Durrant was the brother of the owner of Big D Builders, communications firm Fahlgren Mortine told The Associated Press in an email Friday.

Nine other people were hurt in the Wednesday evening collapse, including five who were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries, Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel said later that night. Officials have not released the names or the current condition of the injured victims.

The hangar is privately owned by Jackson Jet Center, a charter flight and maintenance company, and it was being built at the Boise Airport.

It's not yet clear what caused the prefabricated steel building to collapse, and investigators with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working to determine exactly what happened. The investigation is expected to take months.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports