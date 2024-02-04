Guest column
A Baptist learning curve
A religious education focused on reading and memorization of Bible verses can be challenging. But it pays off with the acquisition of an extensive vocabulary of arcane words.
by
NANCY JEFFERY Special to the Democrat-Gazette
I was probably the only kid in Mrs. Atkins' fourth-grade class who knew how to spell "concupiscence."
Well, wait. David Saunders probably did, because he was the only other kid who had to be in church as much as I did--and memorize as many Bible verses.