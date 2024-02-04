Bayou beatdown

For the second time in four days, the University of Arkansas men's basketball team went on the road and played in a game that essentially was over by halftime.

But on Saturday, it was the Razorbacks who absorbed a beatdown from LSU after delivering one at Missouri on Wednesday night.

LSU coasted to a 95-74 victory over Arkansas at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers led by as many as 21 points in the first half and 45-30 at halftime.

When the Razorbacks beat Missouri 91-84, they led 47-28 at halftime.

Along with No. 10 Kentucky's 63-57 victory over Arkansas at Walton Arena in Fayetteville last Saturday, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman had called that game and the victory at Missouri his team's best 80 minutes in SEC play this season.

But on Saturday the Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) resembled the team that has struggled in conference play for most of the season.

"I was hoping we'd be able to capitalize off our last two games," Musselman said. "Obviously, we did not."

The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead that included 11 points from 7-0 senior center Will Baker.

Baker, a transfer from Nevada, scored 25 points and hit 9 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 three-pointers, and 3 of 3 free throws.

"I mean, those numbers are hard to do when you're in a gym alone," Musselman said.

The Tigers' 21-point winning margin matched the second-highest the Razorbacks have suffered against LSU.

Arkansas' most-lopsided loss in the series was by 29 points in LSU's 85-56 victory at the 2003 SEC Tournament in New Orleans when Stan Heath's first season as the Razorbacks' coach ended with a 9-19 record.

The Tigers also beat the Razorbacks by 21 points in two previous games -- 96-75 in 2000 at the Maravich Assembly Center and 75-54 in 2018 at Walton Arena.

"Certainly you have to give LSU credit," Musselman said. "But we've got to get a lot better."

LSU shot 54.7% (29 of 53) from the field, including 62.5% (15 of 24) in the decisive first half, and finished with 17 assists and 11 turnovers.

Arkansas shot 43.6% (24 of 55) for the game and 39.3% (11 of 28) in the first half when the Razorbacks fell behind 45-21.

The Tigers led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

"Defensively, not good," Musselman said. "Offensively, not good."

LSU (12-9, 4-4) broke a three-game losing streak and won for the first time since beating Ole Miss 89-80 at home on Jan. 17. The Tigers lost 109-88 at No. 24 Alabama last Saturday before having a week to prepare for Arkansas.

"Thrilled with our players' performance today," LSU Coach Matt McMahon said. "I thought they were just terrific -- a true team effort for 40 minutes.

"I thought on the defensive end, we were really locked in to the game plan and the things we needed to do. Then offensively, I thought it was just a really unselfish, disciplined performance.

"It's a lot of fun to watch us play that way."

The Tigers started 9 of 12 from the field while the Razorbacks were 5 of 15.

"We've just got to play better, man," Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham said. "We're just not playing that good. Not what we're capable of."

Junior guard Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Graham had 18 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, while senior forward Makhi Mitchell had 10 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Musselman was asked about the play of his point guards -- freshman Layden Blocker (9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 turnover) and sophomore Keyon Menifield (4 points, 1 assist and 2 turnovers).

"We've got a lot of areas to grow in, for sure," Musselman said.

Arkansas senior guard Khalif Battle made his fourth consecutive start, but was scoreless in 9 minutes and shot 0 of 3 from the field, including 0 of 2 on three-pointers. Battle didn't play in the second half.

"Coach's decision," Musselman said.

Razorbacks sophomore forward Trevon Brazile missed his third consecutive game with knee soreness. Senior guard Davonte Davis is still not with the team -- but listed on the roster -- after an announcement before the Kentucky game that he had stepped away from the program.

LSU senior point guard Jalen Cook, who had been starting, came off the bench Saturday and had 20 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in 21 minutes.

"I just wanted to come in and create a spark on both ends of the floor," Cook said. "I wanted to get all my teammates involved and I think I did a good job of that."

Senior guard Jordan Wright and freshman Michael Williams each scored 13 points for the Tigers.

Wright was 1 of 6 from the field, but hit 10 of 11 free throws. Williams hit 4 of 6 three-pointers and Cook 3 of 5.

LSU shot 12 of 23 on three-pointers.

"We have a lot of talent on the team," Cook said. "We can spread it around. We have some shooters, so we just try to space the floor out and attack."

Arkansas opponents are shooting 35.7% on three-pointers, including 39.1% in SEC games. The Tigers came into the game shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

"Defending the three has been a problem all year," Musselman said. "It's our job as coaches to get them as coaches to get them to execute the game plan. We knew that they're a good three-point shooting team."

Baker's 25 points were his most in an SEC game, but he opened the season with a career-high 29 in the Tigers' 106-60 victory over Mississippi Valley State.

"He did everything well," Musselman said. "He made threes, he posted up, he beat us off the dribble."

Baker scored 17 points in the first half when he shot 7 of from the field and 3 of 4 on three-pointers.

"All credit to my teammates because they kept finding me when I was open," Baker said. "I just stepped in and shot it."

Baker and the Tigers quickly took away any hope the Razorbacks had of playing another good 40 minutes in an SEC game.