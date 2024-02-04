Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

2. IRON FLAME by Rebecca Yarros. The second book in the Empyrean series. Violet Sorrengail's next round of training might require her to betray the man she loves.

3. THE FURY by Alex Michaelides. Violence erupts when a former movie star brings a group of her friends to her private Greek island for Easter.

4. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

5. FIRST LIE WINS by Ashley Elston. A woman who works for a mysterious boss takes on a new identity to dig up information on someone.

6. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

7. HOLMES, MARPLE & POE by James Patterson and Brian Sitts. Three private investigators working in New York City draw the attention of an N.Y.P.D. detective.

8. REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES by Shelby Van Pelt. A widow working the night shift at Sowell Bay Aquarium is aided in solving a mystery by a giant Pacific octopus living there.

9. EMILY WILDE'S MAP OF THE OTHERLANDS by Heather Fawcett. The second book in the Emily Wilde series. Emily goes with Bambleby to the Austrian Alps to release him from his family's plans.

10. SANCTUARY OF THE SHADOW by Aurora Ascher. When Harrow takes an interest in a winged beast new to the area, old enemies turn up to get their revenge on her.

Nonfiction

1. OATH AND HONOR by Liz Cheney. The former congresswoman from Wyoming recounts how she helped lead the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6. Attack on the United States Capitol.

2. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

3. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

4. THE KINGDOM, THE POWER, AND THE GLORY by Tim Alberta. The author of "American Carnage" looks at divisions within the American evangelical movement.

5. THE WOMAN IN ME by Britney Spears. The Grammy Award-winning pop star details her personal and professional experiences, including the years she spent under a conservatorship overseen by her father.

6. ELON MUSK by Walter Isaacson. The author of "The Code Breaker" traces Musk's life and summarizes his work on electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

7. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The late actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

8. OUR HIDDEN CONVERSATIONS by Michele Norris. Stories, essays and photographs exploring race and identity in America.

9. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

10. PREQUEL by Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host and co-author of "Bag Man" details a campaign to overthrow the U.S. government and install authoritarian rule prior to and during our involvement in World War II.

Paperback fiction

1. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

2. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

3. A LITTLE LIFE by Hanya Yanagihara.

4. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

5. TWISTED LOVE by Ana Huang.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BOYS IN THE BOAT by Daniel James Brown.

3. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

4. THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant.

5. EVERYTHING I KNOW ABOUT LOVE by Dolly Alderton.

Source: The New York Times