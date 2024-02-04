BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 24

Mallory and Lucas Milbourn, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 25

Xiao Hua Johnson and Shane Swafford, Mountain View, son.

Jenny and Austin Evans, Little Rock, son.

Kristen and Cody Enlow, Little Rock, son.

Shelby and Madhav Shroff, Little Rock, daughter.

Ashley and James Smith, Maumelle, daughter.

Jan. 26

Bailey Brooks and Curtis McBride, Little Rock, son and daughter.

Jan. 30

Emily Cornett and Lane Dodd, Hot Springs, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Dec. 28

Samantha Linafelter and Eric Lee, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 9

Alicia and Corey Lacy, Batesville, daughter.

Jan. 16

Fatima Nava Radilla and Saul Martinez Ruiz, Conway, daughter.

Kentaviuna Steward, Texarkana, son.

Ciarra Johnson and Earnest Barnes, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 18

Alyssa Berry and Bryant Hester, Little Rock, son.

Vic'Toria Saxton and De'Shawn Williams, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 19

Courtney Crotty and Stephen Kelley, El Dorado, daughter.

Jan. 20

Chy'Ann Harell and Juan Patterson Sr., Little Rock, son.

Jan. 21

Dre'Anna Walker and Farren Lewis, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 24

Zolla Yevardin Hernandez Elvir and Darlin Emmanel Castillo Gonzalez, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 26

Fantasy Snuggs and Justin Fogarty, Vilonia, daughter.

Jan. 27

Heather Bullard and Chris Schmitt, Alexander, son.

Jan. 29

Julia Lopez Alvarez and Gabriel San Jose Pop, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 30

Maryuri Nohemi Narvaez Mojica and Axel Gabriel Largaespada Estrada, Little Rock, daughter.

Patricia and Spencer Barksdale, Bryant, son.