Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Junkin Construction, 21720 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $5,794,200.

Clark Contractors, 9417 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $4,500,000.

Junkin Construction, 21720 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $897,600.

Nabholz Const. Corp., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $610,371.

Junkin Construction, 21720 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $596,450.

State Permits, Inc., 10900 Bass Pro Pkwy., Little Rock, $500,000.

Junkin Construction, 21720 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $403,300.

Phillip Rye & Associates, 8024 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

Ari Ari Arkansas, 610 Wellington Hills Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

Junkin Construction, 21720 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $108,300.

Bert Black Service, 9001 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $100,000.

RESIDENTIAL

B&D Homes, Inc., 116 Abington, Little Rock, $900,000.

RPM Management, 8 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, $532,311.

Common Ground Develop, 2201 Commerce, Little Rock, $400,000.

Jim Pace Holmes, LLC, 116 Calion Court, Little Rock, $375,000.

MD Allen Contracting, 822 S. Van Buren St., Little Rock, $315,000.

Tony's Custom Homes, 3922 Holt, Little Rock, $253,000.

500k TYSG Management, 514 E. 17th St., Little Rock, $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 141 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $236,400.

J&J Construction Enterprises, 8 Penny Lane, Little Rock, $225,000.

Leigh Lusk Interiors, 205 Colonial Court, Little Rock, $200,000.

Holmes Remodling, LLC, 306 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock, $185,447.

Metro Builders, 8 Trefny Court, Little Rock, $115,000.

Lovestock Construction, 19 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, $100,000.