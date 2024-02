The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from North Little Rock were not available last week.

Little Rock

72202

2105 W. 18th St., Andy Sarjahani, 9:41 p.m., Jan 30, property valued at $60,701.

1817 S. Schiller St., Christopher Strong, 8:58 a.m., Jan. 31, property value unknown.

1423 E. 11th St., Jermaine Witty, 6:31 p.m., Jan. 31, property value unknown.

72204

7710 Colonel Glenn Road, Dollar General, 8:14 a.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $77.

2213 S. Maple St., Brooke Summers, 7:07 a.m. Jan. 30, property value unknown.

6300 Colonel Glenn Road, U-Haul, 8:49 a.m. Jan. 30, property value unknown.

2409 S. Martin St., Aaron Agnew, 4:56 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $8,201.

3004 Gilman St., Mayda Miranda, 10:09 p.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $700.

72205

16 Tomahawk Road, Dale Schlesier, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $1,000.

27 Corporate Hill Dr., CBM Construction, 7:08 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $801.

103 Santa Fe Trl., Monica Green, 5:46 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $400.

8802 Fairhaven Road, William Greening, 4:38 p.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $1,491.

1200 John Barrow Road, U Storage, 8:42 a.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.

10025 W. Markham St., Aurora Dearmas, 3:42 p.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.

3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., Arbor Pointe, 8:12 p.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.

72206

2416 S. Cross St., William Gerard, 2:59 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $249.

39 Plantation Dr., Karry Bass, 11:29 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $2,300.

1800 Broadway, Charles Okeke, 5:59 p.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.

72208

7515 Geyer Springs Road, Donald Carillo, 6:47 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $675.

72209

6510 Woodson Road, Burkhalter, 7:16 a.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $600.

6510 Woodson Road, Burkhalter Technologies, 4:46 p.m. Jan. 30, property value unknown.

5201 Geyer Springs Road, Debbie Blacksher, 8:44 p.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.

72223

4 Rushing Bear Cove, Younmi Kim, 4:09 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $40,100.

701 Rahling Road, Julia Goodwin, 4:39 p.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $800.