Business people

Melissa Lowery has been named assistant vice president and branch manager for First Community Bank's new location in Fayetteville. Construction on the branch is expected to be completed by summer at 3150 W. Wedington Drive.

Michael Mahler has been announced as Onyx's first chief technology officer. Mahler has worked as a technology consultant for Onyx since 2018. He earned his bachelor's degree in computer engineering and his master's degree in computer science from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.