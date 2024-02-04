Club News: Women Voters offer free training on signature collection; Aquarium Society hosts roundtable on do-it-yourself projects; Military Officers Association meet for dinner

Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas is hosting a free online training session on signature collection for citizen-initiated acts and amendments for the 2024 ballot. The class will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 via Zoom.

The training will cover gaining insights into the history and significance of the ballot measure process in Arkansas; learning the step-by-step process of collecting valid signatures as a volunteer canvasser; discovering opportunities to get involved in upcoming ballot initiatives, including the LWVAR-sponsored effort to remove the sales and use tax on period products and diapers; and engaging in a dynamic Q&A session to get all your questions answered.

This training session is ideal for individuals and organizations interested in understanding and actively participating in the democratic process in Arkansas. It provides valuable knowledge on how citizens can directly shape the state's policies and initiatives.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrcOuqrzgqGtFL5WLZE4bdcEpA2NxI6zFN#/registration.

NARFE

The Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

The group will tour the museum and listen to the history of Bella Vista. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups Quilts of Valor is participating in the Quilts of Valor Foundation National Sew Day at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 in Sengel Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The Ohio Star Quilt block has been chosen as the official 2024 block for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The kits with already cut fabric for the Ohio Star Block will be available to sew. Bring a sewing machine and sewing tools. If you need to use a Guild sewing machine, please indicate this upon arrival. The Quilts of Valor small group will trim the blocks and make the quilts.

Lunch will be pizza and drinks will be available. Please bring a snack to share.

Information: Email admin@calicocutups.com.

Aquarium Society

The Northwest Arkansas Aquarium Society will hold a "Do-It-Yourself" round table at the meeting to be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 10 at Millwood Christian Church, 2450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. Attendees are encouraged to give short demos of their aquarium-related do-it-yourself projects, or bring photos/videos of them on thumb drive, memory card, CD or DVD for projection onto the screen.

NWAAS meets on the second Saturday of every month. Admission and refreshments are free. Everyone is welcome and we are family friendly.

Information: nwaas.com or email info@nwaas.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall on the campus of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The program will be a mini-workshop on weaving hearts. These will be made using paper strips but this can be very effective using reeds or other materials. Guests are always welcome.

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its founding throughout the year 2024. Its first meeting April 5, 1949 in West Fork included weavers from Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Eureka Springs.

In 1954, following a successful workshop and small display of weavers' work, the Guild sponsored the first War Eagle Arts and Crafts Fair. Now sponsored by its own board of directors, this annual fair remains one of the best known and largest such fairs in the area.

Today, the Guild continues to provide programs, classes for beginning weavers, workshops and encouragement to weavers in the four-state region.

Watch for displays at area libraries throughout the year including at the Bentonville Public Library opening March 1.

Information: nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Feb. 10 at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Pea Ridge Military Park Visitor's Center, 15930 E. Highway 62 in Garfield.

The participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk is on the paved trail over generally rolling terrain. Signs describing the events of the battle are scattered along various stops along the trail.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Legion Post 27

The American Legion Post 27 is hosting a Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Celebration from 4 p.m. to close Feb. 13 at the post, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. The event will include an $8 shrimp boil, 50/50 Draw, $2.50 and $3.50 beer, King Cake, Mardi Gras drink and shot specials and music by Mike Back in the main hall.

The Legion holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Information: (479) 442-5291 or email amlegpost27@gmail.com.

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Feb. 9.

The inspirational speaker will be Patti Gard from Griffin, Ga. Her message is titled "Life Can Be Good in This Upside-Down World." Our feature will be special music for Valentine's Day.

The February Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at 67 Dogwood Drive in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Photography

The Bella Vista Photography club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo. The speaker will be Dave Floyd. He will be talking about his use of photography, AI and paint to create his art.

The Bella Vista Photography Club is designed for photographers of all levels from Bella Vista, Bentonville and surrounding area. There are speakers, field trips and other activities that promote the development of skills and friendships. There are monthly contests, and an annual contest with the winners publicly displayed.

Information: bellavistapc.org.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet for dinner at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person and recommended attire is relaxed casual.

Chapter members, spouses and guests as well as anyone eligible for membership, are invited. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

The program will feature Rachel Whitaker from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History who will give a presentation entitled, "How to Make Moonshine." Her focus is an historical overview of making moonshine in the Ozark Mountains.

Attendees will also hear updates about the chapter's myriad programs, such as the veterans' scholarship program, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to about 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, and our groundbreaking Mentorship Program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all our enlisted, warrant, and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of over 130 members, actively supports these initiatives.

RSVP is requested by Feb. 7.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Retired Teachers

The Washington County Retired Teachers Association meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month for a luncheon at Golden Corral in Fayetteville through May.

There will be a program of local interest beginning around noon followed by a short meeting. Retired educators, retired school staff, and/or friends are invited.

Information: (479) 442-6367.

The Bella Vista Photography Club has announced the winners of the January Challenge. The theme of the challenge was "Holiday." The winners were Mickey Arlow, first place; Steve Fisher, second place; and Jennifer Jones Loper, third place. (Submitted Photos)

