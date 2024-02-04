Divorces granted in Washington, Benton counties

The following divorces granted were recorded Jan. 25-31 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
22-1893. Amber Cheek v. Jesse Cheek
23-488. Erika Garcia v. Analiberto Garcia
23-551. Baylee Angeloni v. Noah Angeloni
23-878. Tyler Drake v. Cassie Drake
23-1060. Ted Ivy v. Sandy Ivy
23-1131. Claudia Marsh v. Kevin Sotero Perez
23-1158. Dylan Ludwig v. Mylasia Ludwig
23-1272. Jay Saxton v. Sandra Saxton
23-1493. Stacie Munson v. David Munson
23-1494. Jennifer Nichols v. Derek Nichols
23-1549. Marcella Aaron v. Chiman Aaron
23-1599. Shikara Linsy v. Danny Linsy
23-1619. Jenny Marcus v. Christopher Marcus
23-1629. Lucio Figueroa v. Antonia Mendez Castellano
23-1633. Perry Doles v. Michele Doles
23-1690. Gail Wehmeyer v. Douglas Wehmeyer
23-1752. Jordan Wilson v. Aliyah Mason
23-1759. Tommy Chanasty v. Kaila Chanasty
23-1807. Susan McCrimmon v. Kenneth McCrimmon
23-1812. Maricsa Parrish v. Joshua Parrish
23-1838. Tiara Aquiningoc Belyeu v. Kira Aquiningoc Belyeu
23-1850. Cortney McDaniel v. Brandon McDaniel
23-1897. Misha Grieves v. Alec Grieves
23-1928. Donna Voyles v. Danny Voyles
23-1929. Keith Delorey v. Laura Delorey
23-1937. Althea Saxon v. William Saxon
23-1940. Ashlynne Simmons v. Dustin Simmons
23-1951. Elyssa Christensen v. Christopher Christensen
WASHINGTON COUNTY
23-589. Misty Michael v. Cody Michael
23-729. Tracy Pruitt v. Stormy Wilcox
23-939. Haley Peraza v. Ernesto Peraza
23-1015. Trisha Hines v. Frankie Hines
23-1184. Hannah Barnett v. Carter Barnett
23-1193. John Clevenger v. Tina Clevenger
23-1220. Ronald Scott v. Natasha Lutz Scott
23-1315. Jon Ball v. Maria Ball
23-1419. Maria Gonzelez v. Manolo Farias
23-1427. Victor Torres v. Shirl Inthavongsa
23-1541. Joey Hall v. Abigail Knight
23-1693. Brian Longdon-Williams v. Melissa Longdon-Williams
23-1763. Antonio Beasley v. Chasity Beasley
23-1802. Tony Bradford v. Kristin Bradford
24-74. Karah Hansen v. Benjamin Merkley