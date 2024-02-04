Giving him his due

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts honored Curtis Finch Jr., a longtime supporter of the arts, at a Jan. 14 reception at the museum.

Finch and his wife, Jackye, have a lengthy history with the museum. Finch attended the first Beaux Arts Ball, a costume ball organized in 1963 by the Fine Arts Club, a group that worked alongside the Junior League of Little Rock and Winthrop and Jeanette Rockefeller to create what became the Arkansas Arts Center. Last year the art center reopened as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Finch's love for art was out of necessity. He needed something to put on the walls of his new office. His successful business career was the thing that ultimately led him to the art world, where he found a passion for works on paper.

The day also marked Finch's 90th birthday.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal

Photos Special to

the Democrat-Gazette