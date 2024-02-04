Ryan McMahon, a petty officer 2nd class in the U.S. Coast Guard, said a dog "seemed happy more than anything, to be out of that dark space and in the arms of people that were going to take care of her" when he rescued the canine from a shipping container at the Port of Houston.

Dion Marsh faces up to life in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to five counts of violating the federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act, including attempting to run down members of the Orthodox Jewish community with a car, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced.

Russell Warren, 48, of Prudenville, Mich., who called for President Joe Biden to "be hanged," had a criminal case against him dismissed after a judge concluded that there was no probable cause and social media posts attributed to him didn't pose a "true threat" to the president or vice president.

Ernest Gonder, 41, a former Broward County, Fla., sheriff's lieutenant, was charged with two counts of wire fraud after he fraudulently applied for two different Payment Protection Plan loans, prosecutors say.

William Cochran, 26, was convicted of 10 counts of murder and attempted murder in the September 2015 killing of John Buckner, who handled equipment and supplies for the Chicago Police Department for 25 years.

Hector Hernandez, a 55-year-old former U.S. Border Patrol agent of Chula Vista, Calif., pleaded guilty to bribery and drug charges in a plea agreement, admitting that he was paid at least $110,000 to use his position to help smuggle drugs and migrants across the border from Mexico.

Demetrio Trujillo, 42, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, election interference and firearms-related charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque after the 2022 election, federal officials said.