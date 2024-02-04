Kiley Reid explores what spending habits and desires say about who we truly are

Kiley Reid came onto the literary stage for many readers in 2019 when her debut novel "Such a Fun Age" was published. It went on to become a New York Times bestseller, was chosen for Reese's Book Club and longlisted for the Booker Prize.
"Come
Hidden Gems: A Book Column
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Kiley Reid came onto the literary stage for many readers in 2019 when her debut novel "Such a Fun Age" was published. It went on to become a New York Times bestseller, was chosen for Reese's Book Club and longlisted for the Booker Prize.
"Come