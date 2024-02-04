LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: CAW hires chief administrative officer | ‘Lawyers in the Library’ returns

Courtney takes water utility job

Jo Thompson Courtney has joined Central Arkansas Water as the utility's new chief administrative officer, according to a recent news release.

"She brings nearly 30 years of government and operational experience and will oversee the finance, customer support, information systems, human resources, and communications departments at the utility," the news release said.

Courtney, who holds degrees from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Central Arkansas, previously served as associate deputy director and chief financial officer for the Arkansas Department of Health.

"Jo's depth of expertise positions her perfectly for this role, and we are confident in her ability to drive innovation, continuous improvement, and fiscal responsibility," Tad Bohannon, the chief executive officer of the Little Rock-area water utility, said in a statement. "Her exemplary record of servant leadership reflects [Central Arkansas Water's] commitment to be a resilient and trusted utility."

'Lawyers in Library' events scheduled

Attendees can receive free legal information as part of the 'Lawyers in the Library' series during four events later this year.

The slate of events is the latest iteration of a partnership between the Central Arkansas Library System and the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the Central Arkansas Library System, extending our team's presence into the heart of our communities through a reliable and esteemed community resource," Amber Quaid, the Center for Arkansas Legal Services' communications director, said in a statement. "The ongoing initiative of 'Lawyers in the Library,' which provides legal aid across Arkansas for matters such as Medicaid, evictions, record sealing, and more, serves as a testament to our joint dedication in supporting and improving our community."

The first event, which will cover Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Max Milam Library, located at 609 Aplin Ave. in Perryville.

Mark Christ, the library system's head of adult programming, said in a statement, "For many of the patrons we serve, this access is invaluable. This is our sixth year with this partnership, and we want as many people as possible to know their rights when it comes to these oftentimes confusing legal matters."

(Christ is married to Kim Christ, the deputy managing editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.)

Ribbon cutting set for 'green station'

Officials will hold a ribbon cutting for a newly relocated "green station" at 2000 S. Thayer St. in Little Rock, where residents can discard things like old electronics, plastic bags and glass containers.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city.

Attendees are expected to hear from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Pulaski County Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District Executive Director Craig Douglass.

The green station's hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as the last Saturday of every month.