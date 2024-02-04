Luxury apartments help even those who can’t afford them, says expert at University of Arkansas in Fayetteville

Multifamily options needed to solve region’s housing challenges, officials agree

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Lydia Fletcher

Construction continues Friday Feb. 3, 2024 at the Cobblestone Farm Community near Wedington Dr. in Fayetteville. The community aims to provide affordable housing to low-income families. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

The 2-acre lot and apartment building where Bo Counts and around 60 other tenants live near downtown Fayetteville is for sale.

Its $14 million price tag is aimed at developers with the University of Arkansas student population in mind.

"Attention