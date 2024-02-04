Man pleads guilty in fatal I-30 crash

TEXARKANA -- A man accused of causing the deaths of a woman and two children by driving the wrong way on Interstate 30 in 2023 has pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide, one count of first-degree battery and one count of second-degree battery.

Richard Gabriel Lopez, 44, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 in Miller County Circuit Court before Judge Brent Haltom. He will be sentenced Feb. 12, according to court records.

Lopez is being held in the Miller County jail on $1 million bail. He was represented by public defender Connor Herrold, according to court documents.

Criminal information filed by Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell describes the deaths of the victims "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Lopez was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-30 on March 29 when he struck a 2017 Kia Optima driven by Takeyah Latin, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The front passenger side of the Mustang collided with the front passenger side of the Optima.

Lopez's vehicle came to rest in the highway facing north. Latin's vehicle came to rest in the median facing east, according to a police report.

JaBrea Conway, 24, and a male infant were ejected from the Optima and died at the scene, according to the affidavit. A 4-year-old girl in the Optima was seriously injured and died later at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Two other women in the Optima were seriously injured, according to the affidavit.

One of the women in the vehicle told police that they were traveling from Hope to Texarkana to celebrate another child's birthday at Chuck-E-Cheese.

Lopez's girlfriend, Arianna Para, reportedly told police she had been driving the Mustang until they stopped to get fuel at the Flying J near the 7-mile marker. Para said when she was out of the car, Lopez got into the driver's seat of the Mustang and drove away, according to the affidavit.

Lopez was hospitalized due to injuries from the accident. He was arrested by Arkansas State Police when he was discharged from the hospital.