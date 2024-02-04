Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with podcast host Joe Rogan, whose show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts. Spotify announced the renewed partnership in a post on the company's corporate blog Friday. Under a prior multimillion-dollar deal, "The Joe Rogan Experience," had been a Spotify exclusive since 2020. The Wall Street Journal estimated that the new contract was worth as much as $250 million over its multiyear term. It cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. The pact involves an upfront minimum guarantee, in addition to a revenue sharing agreement based on ad sales, the newspaper reported. In an email to The Associated Press, Spotify declined Saturday to comment on the deal's financial details, including the estimated value. Spotify came under huge pressure in 2022 to drop Rogan over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and use of racial slurs, with some musicians, including Neil Young, pulling their music from the platform in protest. In February 2022, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek denounced Rogan's racist language but said, "I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

Musician Darius Rucker is facing three misdemeanor charges in Tennessee after being arrested on suspicion of violating the state's vehicle registration law. The former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman was arrested Thursday in Franklin, Tenn., and charged with two counts of simple drug possession and casual exchange and one count of violation of registration law, a spokesperson with the Williamson County sheriff's office told the Tennessean. TMZ reported that motor vehicle enforcement said Rucker let his tags expire on his car and arrested him after an alleged drug handoff. The "Only Wanna Be With You" and "Wagon Wheel" singer, 57, was booked Thursday in the Williamson County jail on misdemeanor drug possession charges and was released about an hour after being taken to jail, where he was processed and took a mug shot. He was released Thursday after posting a $10,500 bond. Representatives for Rucker did not immediately respond Friday to The Times' requests for comment. His attorney, Mark Puryear, told TMZ and the Tennessean that the country star is fully cooperating with authorities related to the charges.