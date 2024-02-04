Northern Ireland’s Cahoots theater company brings wonder to Jones Center

In "cahoots" might be someplace you think you don't want be, because it often has a negative connotation. But in reality, the colloquial phrase comes from old French for "hut" -- or home -- and the first synonym for it is "alliance."
And
School’s in session Feb. 17, and it’s magical
Today at 1:00 a.m.
In "cahoots" might be someplace you think you don't want be, because it often has a negative connotation. But in reality, the colloquial phrase comes from old French for "hut" -- or home -- and the first synonym for it is "alliance."
And