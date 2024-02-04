Northern Ireland’s Cahoots theater company brings wonder to Jones Center

School’s in session Feb. 17, and it’s magical

by Becca Martin-Brown

Catriona McFeely plays a character called Professor Viola Hurst, who is head of the Space Department at the University of Wonder and Imagination, in the interactive show coming Feb. 17 to the Jones Center in Springdale. “Viola's passion is all things space and time,” McFeely says. (Courtesy Photo/Cahoots)

In "cahoots" might be someplace you think you don't want be, because it often has a negative connotation. But in reality, the colloquial phrase comes from old French for "hut" -- or home -- and the first synonym for it is "alliance."

And