GOLF

Clark sets course record

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark had an unforgettable round at hallowed Pebble Beach when everything went his way and every putt seemed to go in. It gave him the course record Saturday with a 12-under 60. It also might be enough to give him another big title and $3.6 million without hitting another shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Clark was inches away from a sub-60 round on a cold, soggy course, a performance so remarkable it was nine shots better than the field average. He made five putts from 25 feet or longer. He made bogey with perhaps his best putt of the day after hitting a chip left-handed. He finished one shot ahead of Ludvig Aberg, who missed a long eagle putt of his own on the par-5 18th hole and shot 67. And now it's up to Mother Nature. Rain began to fall over the final few holes, and the heavy stuff was anticipated overnight on a course already saturated. Of equal concern was ferocious wind, with gusts anticipated to be approaching 60 mph. Gary Young, the chief referee for the PGA Tour, said officials would decide before dawn Sunday whether the final round would have to be delayed, and then whether any golf could be played. It would be cut short to 54 holes if they determined they could not finish on Monday. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is at 5-under 211 after posting a 71 on Saturday.

Frittelli leads in Bahrain

Dylan Frittelli took a two-shot lead at the Bahrain Championship despite a bogey on the final hole of a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday. The South African was in a three-way tie for the lead after Friday's second round but Jesper Svensson (72) and Joel Girrbach (74) both struggled in the third. Ockie Strydom, another South African, moved into second place after matching Frittelli's 69, while Svensson was alone in third place. Frittelli holed the winning putt for Texas when it won the NCAA title in 2012, won twice on the European tour in 2017 and lifted the trophy at the 2019 John Deere Classic in his rookie season on the PGA tour. But he had a rough 2023 on the PGA tour, missing the cut or withdrawing from 23 of his 27 starts, and lost his full playing privileges.

FOOTBALL

Bucs hire Kentucky assistant

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to hire Kentucky assistant coach Liam Coen to be their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Coen would replace Dave Canales, who left to become Carolina's head coach after one season in Tampa Bay. Coen, who was the Wildcats' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator for the Rams, where Baker Mayfield made four starts. Mayfield revived his career with Canales and the Buccaneers, leading them to an NFC South title and a playoff win. He is set to become a free agent, and reuniting with Coen would increase Tampa Bay's opportunity to re-sign him.

Dolphins hire DC

The Miami Dolphins named former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator on Saturday. Weaver had previously interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders for their head coaching vacancies before joining the Dolphins, where he will reunite with his former coaching colleague Mike McDaniel. McDaniel, entering his third season as Miami's head coach, and Weaver were both on Mike Pettine's Cleveland Browns staff in 2014. McDaniel coached the wide receivers that season and Weaver coached the defensive line from 2014-2015. Weaver, 43, spent seven years as an NFL defensive linemen with the Ravens (2002-2005) and Texans (2006-2008) and has 12 years of defensive coaching experience. He entered the league as an assistant defensive line coach under then-Jets Coach Rex Ryan, who was Weaver's defensive line coach in Baltimore.

BASEBALL

Former Hog involved in trade

The Chicago White Sox traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday for two minor leaguers and a draft pick. The White Sox acquired right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the 2024 draft. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Lane Ramsey was designated for assignment. The 24-year-old Santos went 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and five saves in a career-high 60 appearances for Chicago last year. The White Sox also acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher (Arkansas Razorbacks) in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena.

Cards, Middleton reach deal

Right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton has agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. The team announced Saturday that the 30-year-old Middleton is joining the organization as its 10th pitching addition this offseason. Middleton will earn $5 million in 2024 and the Cardinals have a $6 million option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. He has played seven seasons in the majors with the Angels (2017-20), Mariners (2021), Diamondbacks (2022), White Sox (2023) and Yankees (2023). Middleton has a 10-8 career record with a 3.84 ERA, 15 saves and 199 strikeouts over his 194 1/3 innings pitched.

HORSE RACING

Baffert's Nysos romps

Nysos rolled to a 7 1/2-length victory in the $200,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Saturday, giving trainer Bob Baffert his sixth consecutive victory in the race for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Nysos ran a mile in 1:36.65 and is unbeaten in three starts. Baffert's other entry, Wine Me Up, finished second. The colts won't be running in the Kentucky Derby, however. Despite the race offering Derby qualifying points, Nysos and Wine Me Up weren't eligible because Baffert continues to be banned by the ownership of Churchill Downs. Sent off as the 1-9 favorite, Nysos returned $2.20, $2.10 and $2.10. He won his first two races by a combined 20 lengths. The colt earned $120,000 for the win Saturday. Wine Me Up paid $3.60 and $2.60. Scatify was another three-quarters of a length back in third and paid $2.40 to show.

BASKETBALL

Surgery for Bulls' LaVine

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is going to have surgery on his right foot, sidelining the high-scoring guard for the rest of the season. LaVine and his agency, Klutch Sports Group, made the decision in consultation with the team's training and medical staff, the Bulls announced on Saturday. The two-time All-Star is expected to have the surgery next week, and he will be out for four to six months. LaVine, who turns 29 in March, played in just 25 games this season. He averaged 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.