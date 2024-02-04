Opening statements set for Monday in trial for woman accused in Pea Ridge officer’s death

BENTONVILLE -- Opening statements will begin Monday morning in Shawna Cash's capital murder trial.

Cash, 25, of Pine Bluff is charged with capital murder, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing governmental operations. She pleaded innocent to the charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Jury selection wrapped up Friday with the selection of the final jurors. It took four days to select the jurors.

Opening statements will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and the attorneys will have 30 minutes each to present their opening statements. Prosecutors will then begin to call their witnesses.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Robinson said he plans to call at least 30 witnesses.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Cash is accused of killing Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple in 2021.

Apple and fellow Pea Ridge officer Brian Stamps heard a dispatch about 11:30 a.m. June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cash was in the driver's seat, and Elijah Andazola, 21, was a passenger, according to court documents. The two officers parked on both ends of the Jeep, which was at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, according to the affidavit.

Cash rammed one of the police vehicles, then drove over Apple -- dragging him 149 feet -- and fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents.

Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andazola of Bentonville is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape. Prosecutors have waived the death penalty in his case. Andazola's jury trial is scheduled to begin March 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

Cash and Andazola are both being held without bond in the Benton County jail.