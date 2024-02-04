Orioles don’t need to spend to contend

When the Baltimore Orioles acquired Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes on Thursday, it signaled the arrival of a new era in the franchise's history. It did not mark the beginning of years of winning teams and legitimate contention. That had already happened.

And it did not mark the beginning of the David Rubenstein era of stewardship, whatever that will look like. Rubenstein -- who along with a cohort of investors have an agreement in place to buy a 40% stake in the team -- will have to wait a few months for MLB's owners to approve his bid, so John Angelos is still in charge for now. Orioles General Manager Mike Elias made that clear Friday, telling reporters that the timing of the Burnes deal had nothing to do with the recently announced sale.

But what Baltimore's trade with the Milwaukee Brewers did do is give the Orioles a new highest-paid player, one paid specifically to fill a need -- and help the club move deeper into October than it did in 2023. After years of trimming payroll, the Orioles are finally, carefully, spending on top talent again. They are not spending to keep up with the American League East heavyweights. They are not spending just to say they did it. For the first time in recent memory, and certainly in the Elias era, they are spending to get what they need to win in October. And they do not need to spend exorbitantly to do it.

At $15.6 million this year, Burnes will make more annually than any Oriole since Chris Davis. At $12 million annually, Baltimore's new closer, Craig Kimbrel, will be the team's second most-expensive piece. Both Kimbrel and Burnes fill clear needs on a roster that didn't have many of them entering this offseason, but that probably would not be able to push deep into October without them. The Orioles probably could have made the playoffs this coming season without spending on an ace and a closer -- after all, they did that last year. But the Orioles are not merely trying to make the playoffs, not anymore.

And the good news for Rubenstein -- whenever he takes control -- is he will not have to spend lavishly to maintain those expectations for the first years of his tenure.

Much like the early days of the Houston Astros, where Elias and many of his front office colleagues learned to build, the Orioles' promise exists because of a deep core of young position player stars. That group, including catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson and 2024 debut candidate Jackson Holliday, is not only valuable because it is under team control for a handful of years and should have several chances to make October runs. It is valuable, specifically, because it is incredibly inexpensive.

By the time Rubenstein assumes his role as controlling owner, probably sometime this summer, none of those young stars will have reached arbitration. Rutschman will be eligible for the first time next winter. Henderson will still be a few years away. Holliday will probably have just made his major league debut.

Plus, much of the Orioles' rotation will still be cost-controlled during the early years of Rubenstein's tenure. Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer will be arbitration-eligible for the first time next offseason.

As outfielder Juan Soto and the $30 million he will get from the New York Yankees can tell you, arbitration contracts for young stars can still get pricey. The point is that Rubenstein will inherit control of a team whose expenses will be rising, but more slowly than they will for many winning teams.

Certainly, Rubenstein could pursue long-term extensions with his young stars. While that's good for franchise morale, the problem with having a surfeit of young talent is that it costs money to retain it, and Baltimore will probably have to decide which of its homegrown talents are worth keeping long-term. But those days are far away. For now, the Orioles can predict with some certainty what they will have to pay their core for the foreseeable future.

And it seems probable that if Baltimore contends annually, Rubenstein will need to pay for starting pitching -- though the Orioles have enough young pitching depth to believe they won't need to buy entire rotations on the free agent market. With Burnes in Baltimore this year, the Orioles are still projected to have a payroll under $100 million, calculated for competitive balance tax purposes at just under $115 million according to Roster Resource. That number will almost certainly land in the bottom third of Opening Day payrolls in 2024.

No one knows yet how Rubenstein and his group will operate, whether they will be willing to take risks on big deals or run the Orioles like a small-market team that cannot afford to miss. But when the Orioles acquired Burnes, adding one of the game's best starters to what was already one of the sport's more promising rosters, it pushed their payroll all the way to right around $96 million, according to Roster Resource. At the moment, only three teams owe their rosters less.