100 years ago

Feb. 4, 1924

After 60 hours of fruitless searching around and in Little Rock, police, county and state officers admitted last night they were absolutely baffled as to the whereabouts of Emory Connell, "Diamond Joe" and Eulos Sullivan, the three condemned men who Friday morning escaped from the penitentiary death cells here in one of the most spectacular jail deliveries in criminal history. ... With officers in every town in the state on the lookout for the slayers; with special agents scanning every train; with sheriffs and deputies watching the highways and combing the hills and haunts of crime in every community; no sight or trace has been reported since Louis Reichardt saw a man leave the warden's abandoned car in Echo canyon an hour after the escape.

50 years ago

Feb. 4, 1974

A survey by the Arkansas Health Statistics Center shows that one of every three Arkansans lives more than 20 minutes from the nearest source of emergency medical services, and that 40% of the state's residents do not know who in their community to call if there was a medical emergency. The survey showed that about a third of the state's population can reach a source of emergency medical care in less than 10 minutes; a third would take 10 to 20 minutes to get to a source of emergency medical care, and the final third would take more than 20 minutes.

25 years ago

Feb. 4, 1999

Three months ago, Gov. Mike Huckabee said a donor gave him -- not the state -- $70,000 in furniture to use as he pleased. Huckabee's lawyer agreed. But Wednesday, Huckabee's new lawyer issued a media release saying the governor doesn't own the furniture. The change came five days after Democrats suing the governor over the $60,000-a-year Mansion Fund accused Huckabee of claiming furniture as his own, despite the donor intending it for the mansion. "I'm not sure we ever changed the position," said Huckabee spokesman Rex Nelson. "It's our position that the furniture belongs to the state of Arkansas." But during an October campaign swing, the governor said, "That donation was to us. We might take the furniture with us when we leave, or we might donate it to the mansion. That's our option."

10 years ago

Feb. 4, 2014

HOT SPRINGS -- A federal judge Monday sentenced a former Garland County sheriff's deputy who admitted last summer to enticing an underage girl to cross state lines for prostitution to 45 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey excluded the nearly eight months that Neil E. Parliment already served before the sentencing hearing Monday. After serving his time, Parliment will spend five years on supervised release and cannot commit any other crimes or be in possession of guns or drugs. He must also submit to any DNA tests and reasonable searches and must register as a sex offender.