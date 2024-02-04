Political newcomers with deep local roots seek to replace retiring state Rep. Charlene Fite

NWA ranchers seek House seat

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Doug Thompson

Ty Bates (left) and Brad Hall are shown in these undated courtesy photos. The two political newcomers, both of whom are cattle ranchers, are seeking the Republican nomination for state House District 24 in Crawford and Washington counties. (Courtesy photos)

Ty Bates and Brad Hall, both political newcomers and cattle ranchers, are seeking the Republican nomination for state House District 24 in Crawford and Washington counties to replace one of Arkansas' most experienced legislators.

District