PREP BASKETBALL: The New School uses fast start to clinch conference championship over Ozark Catholic

FAYETTEVILLE -- The New School used a quick start to clinch the boys championship in the Class 1A-1 West Conference.

The Cougars increased their winning streak to 10 consecutive games with a 59-53 victory over Ozark Catholic in a makeup game Saturday at The New School Athletic Center. Senior guard Jaiden Wilson scored 17 points for The New School (30-3, 13-0). Jaxon Hand followed with 11 points, while Dante Snowden and Jackson Marshall contributed 10 each.

Shep Newcomb scored 21 to lead Ozark Catholic (27-7, 11-2).

The New School was able to clinch at home Saturday, which reduces the drama of a rematch with the Griffins on Tuesday at Ozark Catholic in Springdale.

"We laid it on the line with our guys. We told them to act like there was no Tuesday game," The New School Coach David Ferrell said. "We didn't have a backup plan. We backed them in the corner and said, 'This is our conference championship game.' "

The New School warmed up for Saturday's matchup by trouncing St. Paul 79-14 on Thursday. Ozark Catholic took care of Founders Classical Academy of Rogers 62-48 on Friday.

An anticipated showdown between the league's top teams did not materialize as the Cougars took control at the outset on the offensive and defensive ends. The New School grabbed 14-5 lead against Ozark Catholic, which managed only two field goals in the first quarter.

The New School's lead grew to 30-15 at halftime before Ozark Catholic closed the gap by outscoring the Cougars 18-10 in the third quarter. Senior Peyton Goldsmith muscled in for a basket during a 6-0 run that got Ozark Catholic within 40-33 to start the fourth quarter.

Wilson and Hand set the pace for The New School by driving inside for scores or dishing assists to teammates near the goal. The two also stepped out and swished consecutive three-pointers to put the Cougars ahead 26-12.

"Jaiden, he's been solid for us all year," Ferrell said. "He's one of the best players at our level in the state, in my opinion. Jaxon Hand, I thought was the difference in the game with the way he started the second half. He hit a couple of threes, then had a driving layup to score about eight points in just a few minutes."

Ozark Catholic opened the second half with seven consecutive points to slice The New School's lead to 35-22. But the New School with Wilson and Hand leading the way was able to maintain its lead to secure the conference championship.

"This is great," Wilson said. "Our team is really young and I'm glad they're getting to experience this."

The win improved The New School to 21-3 at David Ferrell Court.