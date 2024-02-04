Ra-Ve puts Indian heritage center stage at youth festival Feb. 10

Youth festival shares Indian culture

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

According to Ra-Ve founder Srividya Venkatasubramanya, Carnatic music “uses a certain way of blending the notes that is called gamakam, which brings out the emotions in the music. It is played without reading any music sheets. Indian music is based on elaborating certain scales or ragas in certain ways that have to be learned from a guru over many years.” At the Yuva Utsav Feb. 10, Matangi Arun and Medhansh Sankaran will play Carnatic violin, and Vedanth Attili will play Mridangam (percussion). (Courtesy Photos/Ra-Ve)

Yuva Utsav isn't an idea unique to Northwest Arkansas. From Hindi, the phrase translates to "youth festival," and its purpose in the South Asian country is to "generate appreciation about the diverse spiritual and cultural heritage."

Yuva