Skelly in high cotton, seventh heaven

HOT SPRINGS -- If not already, Skelly worked his way into discussion among the best sprinters seen at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort with his seventh consecutive victory Saturday‚ 54 weeks after his last defeat.

With a show of force to rival that of his Dec. 30 victory over the track, the 5-year-old Practical Joke gelding cruised into the stretch for a 3 1/4-length triumph in Oaklawn's $150,000 King Cotton Stakes on Saturday.

Skelly sprinted clear for Ricardo Santana Jr., notching his second win in three starts over a wet track. For the fourth time in an Oaklawn stake, the Kentucky-bred gelding went six furlongs in 1:09 and change -- 1:09.38, to be exact -- leaving Tejano Twist, December's Ring a Bell winner for trainer Chris Hartman, in his wake.

"That's a nice horse, man,"Santana said. "I've ridden so many fast ones, but this horse is getting is getting better and better and better. How the track was, he went :44 [in the half-mile] and was comfortable. Turning for home, I asked him just a little bit to give me his best. He's a tough horse."

"This horse has just run seven or seven unbelievably fast races in a row," trainer Steve Asmussen said.

Too far back at crunch time, Tejano Twist could only complete the exacta in the six-horse field. Hartman-trained Excess Magic was third at 16-1 and stablemate Edge to Edge, second to Skelly last out, sixth. Miles Ahead, third in the King Cotton last year behind Gunite and Tejano Twist, checked in fourth for trainer Paul McGee.

Jaxon Traveler ran fifth for Asmussen, who scratched rail-drawn Ryvit, winner of Oaklawn's Bachelor last year. Ron Moquett, whose Whitmore scored seven local stakes wins (though none in the King Cotton), scratched Osbourne, who on Jan. 20, 2023, was the last horse to beat Skelly.

Skelly paid $3.80, $2.40 and $2.10. The exotic returns were understandably chalky with the superfecta ($10.15) paying less than the trifecta ($17.15).

Asmussen, the track's career leading trainer overall and in stakes, won the King Cotton for the fourth time in five years and fifth time overall. Santana, eight-time meet champion, also rode Gunite last year.

MARTHA WASHINGTON

Long shot delivers

Band of Gold was the 24-1 winner of Saturday's $150,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn.

Ken McPeek, who won the 2020 Preakness with filly Swiss Skydiver, has a Kentucky Oaks contender with 20 points toward a start in the elite race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs on May 3.

On Saturtday, Band of Gold swooped past even-money favorite Denim of Pearls in midstretch. Brian Hernandez Jr. rode the winner, a nose best in her opener Nov. 25 in an off-the-turf mile at Churchill Downs and then dusted when fifth in a two-turn stakes race Dec. 23 in New Orleans.

The March foal worked a "bullet" three furlongs Jan. 9 at Oaklawn before the track was closed after a bout of winter weather. McPeek prescribed a five-furlong work over the track, Jan. 28 in the mud, one day after the Martha Washington's original date.

Though not the hottest of sires, Preservationist won the Grade I Woodward and Grade II Suburban in New York when trained by Jimmy Jerkens. Band of Gold was foaled by a daughter of Cairo Prince, .

Band of Gold bankrolled $135,000 in the nongraded race and paid $50.80, $15 and $7.40. She covered the 1 1/16 mile in 1:45.16 over a sloppy, sealed surface.

Denim and Pearls, whose stablemate Wet Paint won the Martha Washington and two Grade III Oaklawn stakes last year for Brad Cox, was second, 2 3/4 lengths back and a neck ahead of Steve Asmussen-trained Neom Beach. Oaks qualifying points went also to fourth- and fifth-place runners Tapit Jenallie and Promisemeanempire for respective trainers Eddie Milligan Jr. and Robertino Diodoro.

AMERICAN BEAUTY

Alva Starr cruises to win

Grade II winner Alva Starr justified her 1-5 favoritism with an easy front-running victory in the $150,000 American Beauty Stakes for older female sprinters.

Ridden by Cristian Torres, Alva Starr coasted home by 3 1/2 lengths over Royal Spa in her 4-year-old debut for trainer/co-breeder Brett Brinkman.

"She's been that kind of mare," winning trainer Brett Brinkman said. "She's given us everything we've asked for. Our expectations are high."

Alva Starr's winning time over a muddy, sealed surface was 1:10.47. Owned by P. Dale Ladner, Alva Starr ($2.60) increased her career earnings to $420,400 following her fourth victory from seven starts.

Alva Starr, was a two-time stakes winner last year, highlighted by the $250,000 Grade II Prioress on Sept. 2 at Saratoga.

Alva Starr was making her first start since finishing second, beaten a half-length, in the $350,000 Grade II Raven Run Stakes at 7 furlongs Oct. 21 at Keeneland.