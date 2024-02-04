STOP supporters honored at dinner program

Students That Officially Patrol (STOP), Inc. honored some of its supporters at a dinner on Jan. 21.

STOP was founded in the 1980s and is led by CEO Cleveland Ellis.

Master and mistress of ceremonies were Duane Clayton, principal of Mann Magnet Middle School, and Bernice Laney, retired Little Rock School District counselor.

The Executive Board of Managers is made up of Nancy Rousseau, chairman of the board and principal of Little Rock's Central High School; Central High teacher Marva Pearson, administrative secretary; financial adviser Thomas Knight, parliamentarian; and Carol Price, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences employee, treasurer.

Honorees were Minnie Hatchett, facilitator of Crump Garden; retired Pulaski County Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey, lawyer and pastor of Allison Presbyterian Church; Dr. Brian McGee; Dr. William Rutledge; Beverly Dean Thomas, retired Little Rock School District teacher; Elihu Washington, owner of the Lassis Inn Seafood Restaurant; and Kim Williams, counselor at Central High.

STOP's mission is to improve the self worth of students by emphasizing their talents and helping them set goals and by offering them opportunities to be active in their communities. The nonprofit offers outreach case management services, afterschool tutoring, a gardening program, a student choir, and programs focusing on physical education and leadership and on employment opportunities that allow students to earn money doing lawn care on Saturdays.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh