Texarkana man convicted of capital murder, sentenced to life without parole in Christmas 2022 murder

TEXARKANA -- A man has been found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole for a Christmas Day 2022 homicide.

Tarus Melek Walker, 25, was convicted in the death of 40-year-old Aaron Bruce. The trial was held Thursday in Miller County Circuit Court.

Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell handled the case. A jury of seven women and five men deliberated two hours before finding Walker guilty, according to court documents.

Walker was represented by Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson.

Bruce was killed Christmas morning at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of East 24th Street in Texarkana.

Nearly four months later, in April 2023, Walker was taken into custody on East 35th Street after a brief foot chase by a joint team of Texarkana, Ark., Police Department detectives and U.S. marshals.

At one point, the Police Department offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Nathaniel James Fort, 20, is also charged with capital murder in Bruce's death. He is scheduled for trial later this month, according to court records.

Fort is represented by attorney Tabitha Branch.