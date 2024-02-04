UA bids farewell to longtime officer: Capt. Gary Crain retiring from University Police Department after 45 years service

FAYETTEVILLE -- Capt. Gary Crain of the University of Arkansas Police Department has announced his retirement after 45 years of service.

Crain played an integral role in shaping the campus' safety and security landscape, according to university officials.

"Capt. Crain has been instrumental to our success, as his wisdom and background knowledge of our department are irreplaceable. We'll miss him greatly," UA Police Chief Stephen Gahagans said. "He is still residing in Northwest Arkansas, and we believe he will agree to be a volunteer in the future whenever we need him ... but he doesn't know that yet."

Crain began his law enforcement career in Malvern after graduating from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1976.

Crain started with the Police Department as a patrol officer in 1978, after moving to Fayetteville with his wife to attend the university as a student. Crain was promoted to the rank of police sergeant in 1985, responsible for overseeing shifts.

Throughout his tenure, Crain embraced new challenges and diverse roles, eventually transitioning into administrative positions, according to university officials.

Crain served as captain of support services and public information officer, managing a diverse array of responsibilities including handling student, media and Freedom of Information Act requests. Additionally, he provided technical support for the department, supervised the communications center manager and the community outreach and involvement officer and served as the campus safety survey administrator for the university. He also completed the FBI National Academy's comprehensive training program.

"Working in law enforcement often entails dealing with individuals on their worst days or those whom others might avoid," Crain said. "It's important to maintain emotional balance and foster relationships beyond the realm of law enforcement."