UA’s Pinnock delivers world’s best LJ

University of Arkansas junior Wayne Pinnock posted the world's best long jump of 2024, going an indoor personal-best 27 feet, 4 1/2 inches Friday to win at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M., in his first meet of the season.

Pinnock competed twice in Albuquerque last season. His 26-7 won at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic and his 27-4 at the NCAA Indoor Championships placed fourth.

"This is a location I had opened last year with, so I always wanted to come back here and show the world what I can do," Pinnock said in an Arkansas news release. "It was a good day with a personal best. I'm forever grateful. I prayed about it and came out here and executed."

Pinnock's jump ranks fourth all-time indoors by an Arkansas jumper and 10th on the all-time collegiate list.

Outdoors last year, Pinnock posted a world-leading 28-0 1/4 jump during the qualifying round at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He earned a silver medal at the World Championships.

Arkansas sophomore Jordan Anthony, a transfer from Texas A&M who will compete in track and field as well as football, made his Razorback debut Saturday at the event and took third in the 60 meters, running 6.62 seconds.

"I'm excited. I've started the indoor season a little later than some other sprinters," Anthony said in an Arkansas news release. "We still have five weeks until the NCAA Indoor.

"If anybody is thinking I didn't do what they thought I would do, just watch. This is just the beginning. Just watch and enjoy the show. It will pick up."

Anthony, a wide receiver, finished second in the 60 at last year's NCAA meet in 6.57 when he was a freshman at Kentucky. He now ranks third on Arkansas' all-time list behind Kenzo Cotton (6.56 in 2016) and Jarrion Lawson (6.60 in 2016).

In Saturday's final, Anthony finished behind LSU sophomore Myles Thomas, a transfer from Arkansas State University who was the Sun Belt Conference champion last year, and Texas senior Marcellus Moore.

Thomas won in 6.59 and Moore took second in 6.60. Arkansas senior Lance Lang was seventh in 6.71.

"The time is OK for today. Everybody knows I can run faster," Anthony said. "I'm bumped up a little bit from football training.

"At the end of the day it was a good race. There are some things I need to clean up. It's a great opener for me, though."

Arkansas State senior Bradley Jelmert cleared 18-2 1/2 to win the pole vault Saturday. Arkansas freshman John Kendicks was fifth at 17-8 1/2, matching his personal best.

Razorbacks junior Kason Lovern-O'Riley finished second in Friday's high jump with a mark of 7-1 1/2,

Arkansas senior Tai Brown and junior Brevin Sims finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 60 hurdles, running 7.80 and 8.24.

Isaac Grimes of Texas (25-0 1/2) had the second-best collegiate mark to Pinnock on Friday. Arkansas' Link Lindsey finished 10th in the event with a jump of 23-4.