U.S., U.K. launch new strikes

WASHINGTON -- The United States and Britain struck 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday in a second wave of assaults meant to further disable Iran-backed groups that have relentlessly attacked American and international interests in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The latest strikes against the Houthis were launched by warships and fighter jets. The strikes came after an air assault in Iraq and Syria on Friday that targeted other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last month. The Iraqi government said dozens of fighters and several civilians were killed.

"It looks like a very significant action by the Biden administration, but on the other hand I don't think it's going to be anywhere near sufficient to deter these groups," said Charles Lister, director of the Middle East Institute's Syria program. "These militias have been engaged in this campaign for more than 20 years, they are in a long-term struggle. They are ultimately engaged in an attritional campaign against the U.S."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani described the strikes as another American "strategic mistake" alongside its support of Israel during its war on Hamas. They contribute to "tension and instability" in the region, he said.

The Houthi targets were in 13 different locations and were struck by U.S. F/A-18 fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by the USS Gravely and the USS Carney Navy destroyers firing Tomahawk missiles from the Red Sea, the U.S. officials told The Associated Press. They were not authorized to publicly discuss the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. warned that its response after the soldiers' deaths at the Tower 22 base in Jordan a week ago would not be limited to one night, one target or one group. But the Houthis have been conducting almost daily missile or drone attacks against commercial and military ships transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and they have made clear that they have no intention of scaling back their campaign.

'A CLEAR MESSAGE'

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the military action, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, "sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels."

He added: "We will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways."

The Defense Department said the strikes targeted sites associated with the Houthis' deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems and radars.

Saturday's strikes marked the third time the U.S. and Britain had conducted a large joint operation to strike Houthi weapon launchers, radar sites and drones. The strikes in Yemen are meant to underscore the broader message to Iran that Washington holds Tehran responsible for arming, funding and training the array of militias behind attacks across the Mideast against U.S. and international interests over the past several months, including in Iraq and Syria by the rebels in Yemen.

Video shared online by people in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, included the sound of explosions and at least one blast was seen lighting up the night sky. Residents described the blasts as happening around buildings associated with the Yemeni presidential compound. The Houthi-controlled state-run news agency, SABA, reported strikes in al-Bayda, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeida, Taiz and Sanaa provinces.

On Friday the U.S. destroyer Laboon and F/A-18s from the Eisenhower shot down seven drones fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea, the destroyer Carney shot down a drone fired in the Gulf of Aden and U.S. forces took out four more drones that were prepared to launch.

Hours before the latest joint operation, the U.S. took another self-defense strike on a site in Yemen, destroying six anti-ship cruise missiles, as it has repeatedly done when it has detected a missile or drone ready to launch.

The Houthis' attacks have led shipping companies to reroute their vessels from the Red sea, sending them around Africa through the Cape of Good Hope -- a much longer, costlier and less efficient passage. The threats also have led the U.S. and its allies to set up a joint mission where warships from participating nations provide a protective umbrella of air defense for ships as they travel the critical waterway that runs from the Suez Canal down to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

During normal operations about 400 commercial vessels transit the southern Red Sea at any given time.

MILITIA CHIEF INTERVIEWED

The U.S. has blamed the Jordan attack on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iranian-backed militias. Iran has tried to distance itself from the drone strike, saying the militias act independently of its direction.

Hussein al-Mosawi, spokesperson for Harakat al-Nujaba, one of the main Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, condemned the earlier U.S. strike in Iraq and said Washington "must understand that every action elicits a reaction." But in the AP interview in Baghdad, he also struck a more conciliatory tone. "We do not wish to escalate or widen regional tensions," he said.

Mosawi said the targeted sites in Iraq were mainly "devoid of fighters and military personnel at the time of the attack."

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said 23 people, all rank-and-file fighters, were killed. Iraqi government spokesperson Bassim al-Awadi said in a statement that 16 people, including civilians, were killed and there was "significant damage" to homes and private properties.

The U.S. said it had informed Iraq about the operation before it started.

A U.S. official said an initial battle damage assessment showed that the U.S. had struck each of its planned targets in addition to a few "dynamic targets" that popped up as the mission unfolded, including a surface-to-air missile site and drone launch sites. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details that were not yet public, did not have a casualty assessment.

IN A SPOT

The Iraqi government has been in a delicate position since a group of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias calling itself Islamic Resistance in Iraq began launching attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria on Oct. 18. The group described the strikes as retaliation for Washington's support for Israel in the war in Gaza.

Behind the scenes, Iraqi officials have attempted to rein in the militias, while also condemning U.S. retaliatory strikes as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and calling for an exit of the 2,500 U.S. troops who are in the country as part of an international coalition to fight IS. Last month, Iraqi and U.S. military officials launched formal talks to wind down the coalition's presence, a process that will likely take years.

Iraq said it had summoned David Burger, the U.S. charge d'affaires in Baghdad, to hand him a letter of protest after Friday's raids. An Iraqi government spokesman described the American airstrikes as "blatant aggression."

"This aggressive strike places the security in Iraq and the region on the edge of the abyss, conflicting with efforts to establish the required stability," spokesman Basim al-Awadi said. He said the government rejected the use of Iraqi soil as a "battleground for settling scores."

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, which includes an array of militia factions including some linked to Iran, said 16 of its fighters were killed and 25 injured. It released a list of their names.

Separately, an Iraqi official in Anbar province, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the subject, said at least two civilians were killed near al-Qaim on the Syrian border, where weapons depots were targeted, putting the potential number of deaths in the country at 18. Shiekh Hani Al-Awad, a tribal leader from the area, also confirmed the death of two civilians.

The Popular Mobilization Forces is made up of largely Shiite militias that rallied to fight Islamic State militants in 2014 after they overran swaths of Iraq and Syria. The United States also sent troops to support ground and air operations against the Islamic State and still has a few thousand troops stationed in Iraq and Syria, with a stated mission of preventing the group's resurgence.

But while they were briefly united in a shared goal, the more hard-line Iran-backed proxies soon turned their efforts toward pushing U.S. forces from the region.

The group also said Saturday that it had launched two new attacks on U.S. troop positions in response to the airstrikes, including one at the Harir air base in northern Iraq and a second on a base in Kharab al-Jeer in northeastern Syria.

"The fact that they've been bold enough to pop their heads up above the parapet today and launch attacks at U.S. troops speaks volumes about their confidence," Lister said of the Islamic Resistance's claims on Saturday.

"Now the ball is in America's court again," he said. "Is the second round more aggressive? Does the second round include an attempt to target a high-value Iranian-linked operative as another way of trying to send a deterrent message? Or is it just more of the same?"

Proxy groups would be happy to return to "chipping away at American credibility and deployments," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Tara Copp, Ahmed al-Haj, Abdulrahman Zeyad, Ali Jabar, Abby Sewell, Bassem Mroue and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press; and by Loveday Morris, Mustafa Salim, Mohamad El Chamaa, Susannah George, Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe and Alex Horton of The Washington Post.