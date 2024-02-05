2 Democrats square off again in state House District 62 primary

Dexter Miller (left) and Kellee Mitchell Farris, both Democrats, are shown in these undated courtesy photos. The two are competing in the March 5, 2024 Democratic preferential primary for the chance to unseat Republican incumbent Mark McElroy of Tillar in Arkansas' House District 62, which includes all of Lee and Phillips counties and portions of Monroe, Arkansas, Desha County and St. Francis counties. (Courtesy photos) Democrats Dexter Miller and Kellee Mitchell Farris are vying for the chance to unseat a Republican incumbent in the state House District 62 race in the March 5 preferential primary.District Already a subscriber? Log in!