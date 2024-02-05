Abbott returns to Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott returned to Eagle Pass on Sunday surrounded by GOP governors who have cheered on his extraordinary showdown with President Joe Biden's administration over immigration enforcement. But declines in crossings are part of a complex mix of developments along the U.S. border, including heightened enforcement in Mexico. Meanwhile, migrants are moving farther down the river and crossing elsewhere.

The issue was also at the forefront in Washington, where senators on Sunday raced to release a highly anticipated bill that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine.

Abbott said he would continue expanding operations along the Texas border but did not provide details. For nearly a month, Texas has restricted U.S. Border Patrol's access to an area along the river known as Shelby Park, accusing the Biden administration of not being tough enough on crossings.

"We are here to send a loud and clear message that we are banding together to fight to ensure that we will be able to maintain our constitutional guarantee that states will be able to defend against any type of imminent danger," Abbott said.

The record number of border crossings is a political liability for Biden and an issue that Republicans are eager to put front and center to voters in an election year. The Republican governors of 25 states said they would stand alongside Texas in its confrontation with the federal government. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week committed to send more National Guard troops "to assist Texas in its efforts to stop the invasion at the southern border," and other governors are also weighing new deployments.

Although DeSantis wasn't present Sunday in Eagle Pass, Abbott was joined by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee, among other Republicans.

In the past two years, Abbott has steadily expanded his program of state-level enforcement at the border, known as Operation Lone Star. Much of that effort has concentrated on Eagle Pass, a city of about 28,000 that has become, during the Biden administration, a popular crossing point for large groups of migrants. Most have arrived looking to surrender to federal agents for processing and possible release into the country.

Later this month, Abbott will be back in court to defend his latest expansion of the program: a new law, set to go into effect in March, that will allow law enforcement officers across Texas to arrest migrants who cross without permission from Mexico. The Biden administration has sued, arguing that the act violates the federal government's authority over immigration law.

CROSSINGS DOWN

Crossings in recent weeks are down overall along the entire U.S. border, including areas without as heavy a security presence as Eagle Pass.

Tucson, Ariz., which has been the busiest of nine Border Patrol sectors on the Mexican border, tallied 13,800 arrests in the weeklong period that ended Friday. That is down 29% from a peak of 19,400 in the week that ended Dec. 22, according to John Modlin, the sector chief.

Just a day after Biden expressed "his appreciation for Mexico's operational support and for taking concrete steps to deter irregular migration" in a call with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Mexican immigration agency said Sunday that in the past week, they had rescued 71 immigrants -- 22 of them minors-- in two groups stranded on sand bars of the Rio Grande, between Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras. They were from Mexico, Central America, Ecuador and Peru.

A Honduran woman and her 1-year-old baby were also rescued from the water, and the emergency team also found three corpses, apparently migrants who died trying to cross into the U.S.

Biden, now sounding increasingly like former President Donald Trump, is pressing Congress for asylum restrictions that would have been unthinkable when he took office. Immigration remains a major worry for voters in the 2024 election: An AP-NORC poll earlier this month found that voters voicing concerns about immigration climbed to 35% from 27% last year.

POLITICAL DIVISION

The arrival of GOP governors to Eagle Pass rounds out a weekend that has kept the small border city of roughly 30,000 residents in an unwitting spotlight. Hundreds protesting Biden's immigration policies held a "Take Back Our Border" rally on the outskirts of the city on Saturday where vendors sold Trump-inspired MAGA hats and Trump flags.

Concerns over potential violence followed the convoy of trucks, campers, cars and vans to the rally as the federal government and Republican state leaders appeared to be on an increasingly imminent collision course. In December, the federal government recorded 302,000 encounters with unauthorized migrants, the record for one month.

In the end, the rally in Texas -- part political protest, part Christian revival -- attracted a modest crowd to the ranch and no outbreaks of violence. Many in attendance were retired and had decided to make the trip almost spontaneously after having heard about it on social media or the local news.

Some attendees at the Texas rally spoke of their concern that political divisions in the country could lead to a civil war, including one of the organizers, Rod Parker, a revivalist pastor.

"I hope I'm wrong," Parker said. "We're here to pray against that." He then excused himself to help baptize a woman near the stage.

TIGHTENING SECURITY

The number of crossings in Eagle Pass has recently fallen to a few hundred a day. Texas closed access to federal agents at Shelby Park after the number of crossings decreased sharply at the end of December. Mike Banks, whom Abbott appointed last year to oversee Texas' border operations, described the park as a "magnet" for migrants trying to enter the country.

"So we've taken that pull factor away," Banks said.

Mexico has bolstered immigration efforts that include adding more checkpoints and sending people from the northern border to southern Mexico. The country has also deported some Venezuelan migrants back home.

Melissa Ruiz, 30, arrived at the Piedras Negras shelter, across the river from Eagle Pass, along with her four children. The Honduran mother said gang members back home had tried to recruit her 15-year-old son, her oldest, prompting her to reluctantly flee.

Ruiz said she had little awareness of the tightening security on the Texas side, having heard of many people crossing into the U.S. since she arrived at the shelter. The main deterrence for her, she said, is the cold weather and the river's increased flow after recent rainfall. Drownings in the river are tragically common.

"What they say that one suffers so much on this road, it's true," Ruiz said.

Information for this article was contributed by Valerie Gonzalez, Maria Verza and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press and by J. David Goodman of The New York Times.

Guardsmen move along the Rio Grande in a small boat past a row of buoys deployed to help curb illegal crossings, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, May 10, 2023. Senators are racing to release a highly-anticipated bill that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, as part of a long-shot effort to push the package through heavy skepticism from Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, left, greet members of the National Guard as they arrive with fellow governors for a news conference along the Rio Grande to discuss Operation Lone Star and border concerns, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Abbott returned to the Eagle Pass border to highlight his escalating attempts to curb illegal crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, seated center, is surrounded by fellow governors and members of the media during a news conference along the Rio Grande to discuss Operation Lone Star and border concerns, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Abbott returned to the Eagle Pass border to highlight his escalating attempts to curb illegal crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border. He was joined Sunday afternoon by more than a dozen other GOP governors, all of whom have cheered on his extraordinary showdown with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Members of the National Guard stand as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow governors hold a news conference along the Rio Grande to discuss Operation Lone Star and border concerns, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Abbott returned to the Eagle Pass border to highlight his escalating attempts to curb illegal crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border. He was joined Sunday afternoon by more than a dozen other GOP governors, all of whom have cheered on his extraordinary showdown with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



National Guard soldiers guard Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sunday Feb. 4, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)



Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens at a press conference about border policies in Eagle Pass, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)



Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center, and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, right, stand with fellow governors as they listen to Texas Gov Greg Abbott, seated left, during a news conference along the Rio Grande to discuss Operation Lone Star and border concerns, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Abbott returned to the Eagle Pass border to highlight his escalating attempts to curb illegal crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

