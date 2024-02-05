Arkansas’ Musselman says on radio ‘Devo’ Davis is back with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Davonte “Devo” Davis is back with the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team, Coach Eric Musselman said Monday night on his radio show.

Davis, a 6-4 senior guard from Jacksonville, has missed the previous three games against Kentucky, Missouri and LSU after an announcement by Arkansas that he had “stepped away from the program” before the Razorbacks tipped off against the Wildcats on Jan. 27 at Walton Arena.

Musselman said he and Davis met Sunday.

“We had a great conversation in my office,” Musselman said. “Followed it up with him and I lifting weights together and then he went into the gym on his own and got shots up.

“He is back with the team and practiced [Monday]. We’re excited to have him back. I think he’s excited to be back with us.

“He had a good practice [Monday]. He tweaked his ankle a little bit his first day back, as did a couple other guys.”

Arkansas’ next game is against Georgia on Saturday at Walton Arena.

“Sometimes when you have a physical practice you get a little bit banged up,” Musselman said. “Hopefully by the end of the week we’ll get guys healthy.”

Musselman said he has been in communication with Davis and his family members over the last several days and that Davis had stayed in contact with his teammates.

“[Davis] was communicating with them,” Musselman said. “Danyelle, my wife, was texting with Devo.

“We were in communication with his grandmother, we were in communication with his mother. We were in communication with his AAU coach.

“He and I had a great meeting and he’s back with us.”

Davis played in the Razorbacks’ first 19 games with 18 starts and is averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.0 minutes. Despite missing the last three games, he continues to lead the Razorbacks with 40 assists.

Davis temporarily left the Razorbacks after he didn’t play in the second half of their 77-51 loss at Ole Miss on Jan. 24. He started the game and played eight minutes without scoring and missing his only shot attempt.

This is the second consecutive season Davis took a break from the team. He missed Arkansas’ game against Troy last season for what was called a personal reason after he didn’t play in the second half or in overtime of Arkansas’ 78-74 victory over San Diego State in the Maui Invitational.

When Davis returned to the team last season, he thanked Musselman and others “for the support shown to me this last week.”

Davis helped Arkansas make NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearances in 2021 and 2022 and a Sweet 16 appearance last season.

When the Razorbacks beat defending national champion and No. 1 seed Kansas 72-71 last season in an NCAA Tournament second-round game, Davis had 25 points and eight rebounds.

In a 2021 Sweet 16 game, Davis hit a short jump shot with 3.1 seconds left when Arkansas beat Oral Roberts 72-70.