Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 25-31 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Jan. 25
Erick Ivan Batres Gomez, 18, and Michelle M. Cruz-Aviles, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Dakota Jack Caldwell, 24, and Trajia Demetria Dooley, 24, both of Lowell
John Jimmy Juarez, 32, and Selene Andriano, 31, both of Bentonville
Allan Prince Paulose, 37, and Liting Ma, 36, both of Bentonville
Cristian Quero Flores, 27, and Cristina Maria Solano-Alejo, 24, both of Anderson, Mo.
Brian Lee Robinson, 47, and Maggie Lane O'Connor, 31, both of Rogers
Lacey LeeAnn Sauls, 45, and Julie Ann Yell, 41, both of Rogers
Geoffrey Nicholas Toledo, 36, and Stephanie Danielle Walters, 35, both of Branson, Mo.
Jan. 26
Frety Alfred Sulphur, 40, and Sarina Sawata, 42, both of Sulphur Springs
Salvador Andrade Chino, 22, and Ruby Martinez, 21, both of Rogers
Clayton Wayne Betts, 35, Gentry, and Sarah Christiana Keller, 22, Lincoln
Souparno Chakraborty, 31, and Pallavi Avadhut Pai Raiturkar, 30, both of Centerton
Timothy Scott Crowell, 54, Rogers, and Vicki Lynne Coleman, 57, Bentonville
Joseph Daniel Massey, 41, and Tara E. Markle, 38, both of Rogers
Evan Patrick Rackers, 25, and Nikita Aymilee Reinecke, 26, both of Bentonville
Jorge Luis Rodriguez Hernandez, 52, and Fabiana Solis Raymundo, 34, both of Noel, Mo.
Xavier Salas, 28, and Cassidy Ann Shelton, 27, both of Rogers
Nathan Randall Simms, 28, Cave Springs, and Erin Nicole Jones, 33, Bella Vista
Kun Xie, 30, and Kaira Marice Lewis, 23, both of Bentonville
Jan. 29
Russell Dalton Abraham, 32, and Cari Ann Abraham, 31, both of Bentonville
Guillermo Antonio Aguirre, 53, and Ana Maritza Cortez Aquino, 44, both of Bentonville
Matthew Roger Blomquist, 43, and Santiago Jose Almansa Lopez, 22, both of Bentonville
Joshua Eric DeMoss, 40, and Melissa Majaba Alforque, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Orel Junior Hurtado, 24, and Jasmine Navarro, 22, both of Pea Ridge
Jesus Martinez Zaleta, 22, and Karina Nicole Rubio, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Mikal Aaron Osborn, 28, and Iris May Henderson, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jesse Uriah Schriner, 29, and Katie Ann Whisenhunt, 25, both of Gravette
Hunter Louis Shelby, 22, and Dharma Lea Shepard, 23, both of Centerton
Jan. 30
Langmeto S. Peter, 71, and Bag Jonathan, 58, both of Springdale
Pedroluis Quiroz, 33, and Leila Coromoto Pena Velasquez, 34, both of Rogers
Marlan Dale Shannon, 78, and Susanfaye Lynn Parker, 56, both of Rogers
Jan. 31
Landon Kade Courtney, 18, and Lillian Gayle Bedford, 19, both of Rogers
Joshua Lee Giordan, 33, and Katherine Lee Davidson, 30, both of Springdale
Jackson Julien, 32, and Krista Dawn Bulkeley, 40, both of Bentonville
Anthony Delaine Mundine, 49, Bella Vista, and Angela Joann Slate, 47, Rogers
Eduardo David Ruiz Navarro, 35, and Abelina Garcia Garcia, 46, both of Rogers