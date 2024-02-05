Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 25-31 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 25

Erick Ivan Batres Gomez, 18, and Michelle M. Cruz-Aviles, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Dakota Jack Caldwell, 24, and Trajia Demetria Dooley, 24, both of Lowell

John Jimmy Juarez, 32, and Selene Andriano, 31, both of Bentonville

Allan Prince Paulose, 37, and Liting Ma, 36, both of Bentonville

Cristian Quero Flores, 27, and Cristina Maria Solano-Alejo, 24, both of Anderson, Mo.

Brian Lee Robinson, 47, and Maggie Lane O'Connor, 31, both of Rogers

Lacey LeeAnn Sauls, 45, and Julie Ann Yell, 41, both of Rogers

Geoffrey Nicholas Toledo, 36, and Stephanie Danielle Walters, 35, both of Branson, Mo.

Jan. 26

Frety Alfred Sulphur, 40, and Sarina Sawata, 42, both of Sulphur Springs

Salvador Andrade Chino, 22, and Ruby Martinez, 21, both of Rogers

Clayton Wayne Betts, 35, Gentry, and Sarah Christiana Keller, 22, Lincoln

Souparno Chakraborty, 31, and Pallavi Avadhut Pai Raiturkar, 30, both of Centerton

Timothy Scott Crowell, 54, Rogers, and Vicki Lynne Coleman, 57, Bentonville

Joseph Daniel Massey, 41, and Tara E. Markle, 38, both of Rogers

Evan Patrick Rackers, 25, and Nikita Aymilee Reinecke, 26, both of Bentonville

Jorge Luis Rodriguez Hernandez, 52, and Fabiana Solis Raymundo, 34, both of Noel, Mo.

Xavier Salas, 28, and Cassidy Ann Shelton, 27, both of Rogers

Nathan Randall Simms, 28, Cave Springs, and Erin Nicole Jones, 33, Bella Vista

Kun Xie, 30, and Kaira Marice Lewis, 23, both of Bentonville

Jan. 29

Russell Dalton Abraham, 32, and Cari Ann Abraham, 31, both of Bentonville

Guillermo Antonio Aguirre, 53, and Ana Maritza Cortez Aquino, 44, both of Bentonville

Matthew Roger Blomquist, 43, and Santiago Jose Almansa Lopez, 22, both of Bentonville

Joshua Eric DeMoss, 40, and Melissa Majaba Alforque, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Orel Junior Hurtado, 24, and Jasmine Navarro, 22, both of Pea Ridge

Jesus Martinez Zaleta, 22, and Karina Nicole Rubio, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Mikal Aaron Osborn, 28, and Iris May Henderson, 24, both of Fayetteville

Jesse Uriah Schriner, 29, and Katie Ann Whisenhunt, 25, both of Gravette

Hunter Louis Shelby, 22, and Dharma Lea Shepard, 23, both of Centerton

Jan. 30

Langmeto S. Peter, 71, and Bag Jonathan, 58, both of Springdale

Pedroluis Quiroz, 33, and Leila Coromoto Pena Velasquez, 34, both of Rogers

Marlan Dale Shannon, 78, and Susanfaye Lynn Parker, 56, both of Rogers

Jan. 31

Landon Kade Courtney, 18, and Lillian Gayle Bedford, 19, both of Rogers

Joshua Lee Giordan, 33, and Katherine Lee Davidson, 30, both of Springdale

Jackson Julien, 32, and Krista Dawn Bulkeley, 40, both of Bentonville

Anthony Delaine Mundine, 49, Bella Vista, and Angela Joann Slate, 47, Rogers

Eduardo David Ruiz Navarro, 35, and Abelina Garcia Garcia, 46, both of Rogers