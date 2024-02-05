Boilermakers post Big Ten road win

MADISON, Wis. -- Purdue's inside-outside combination of Zach Edey and Braden Smith is a tough matchup for the Boilermakers' opponents.

Even the strongest ones.

Smith scored 19 points and Edey joined another exclusive club as the second-ranked Boilermakers beat No. 6 Wisconsin 75-69 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory. Purdue is 6-0 this season against teams that were ranked 11th or higher at the time of the game.

"We have an elite point guard and we have an elite center," Coach Matt Painter said. "So when you go into a team, you've got to be able to game-plan for Zach Edey. It's obvious, right? But then, you've also got to game-plan for Braden Smith and his ability to pass, because they both make other people better."

Lance Jones scored 20 points for Purdue (21-2, 10-2), which took the lead for good midway through the first half and extended its Big Ten lead to 1½ games.

Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) lost its second in a row as it prepares for a two-game trip to Michigan and Rutgers.

Edey had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. The 7-4 center has 201 career blocks, joining Patrick Ewing and David Robinson as the only players in NCAA history to combine 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks while shooting at least 60% from the floor.

"Those are elite, elite basketball players, Hall of Famers," Edey said. "Being mentioned in the same air as them is great, obviously. I kind of want to keep working. I'm not satisfied with just, 'Oh, I can tell my grandkids I did this.' I want to keep going. I want to keep becoming a better basketball player every year."

Edey has scored at least 10 points in an NCAA-leading 74 consecutive games. Edey broke Rick Mount's 54-year-old school record for consecutive 10 points-plus scoring games on Wednesday by going for 30 points in a 105-96 overtime victory over Northwestern.

Tyler Wahl led Wisconsin with a season-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

This marked the sixth consecutive Purdue-Wisconsin game to be decided by six points or fewer. The teams meet again March 10 at Purdue.

Purdue took the lead for good midway through the first half and extended the margin to 10 with about 14 1/2 minutes remaining.

"They're really complete," Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard said. "They've got a lot of pieces. We have a lot of pieces. But the difference maker obviously is Zach. You can't replicate or simulate that."

NO. 11 ARIZONA 82,

STANFORD 71

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Oumar Ballo had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and No. 11 Arizona shut down Stanford in the second half.

The Wildcats (17-5, 8-3) let Stanford have its way offensively for the second consecutive game, falling into an 11-point halftime hole as the Cardinal (11-10, 6-5) hit nine three-pointers.

Arizona turned the game around with its defense, holding Stanford to 9-of-32 shooting while forcing 11 second-half turnovers. Pelle Larsson added 17 points and the Wildcats had a 48-24 advantage in the paint.

Maxime Raynaud had 29 points and Michael Jones 21 for Stanford, which played without leading scorer Kanaan Carlyle due to an upper-body injury suffered Thursday against Arizona State.

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 87,

NEBRASKA 84, OT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon each made two free throws and Terrance Shannon Jr. had a steal in the final 25 seconds of overtime to help No. 14 Illinois beat Nebraska.

The Illini led 72-62 with 3:29 left in regulation, but Nebraska went in front on Rienk Mast's jumper with 9 seconds left. Domask then split a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining, tying it at 73.

Coleman Hawkins led Illinois (17-5, 8-3) with 20 points. Domask had 19, and Ty Rodgers finished with eight points and 14 rebounds.

Shannon scored 18 points in his fifth game back after sitting out six games because of a university-imposed suspension because of a rape charge in Kansas.

Keisei Tominaga scored 31 points for the Cornhuskers (16-7, 6-6), who were coming off an overtime win over No. 6 Wisconsin in a game in which they trailed by 19 points in the first half. Mast scored 19 points against the Illini.

TOP 25 WOMEN

SOUTH CAROLINA 85,

MISSISSIPPI 56

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Kamilla Cardoso scored 13 of her 17 points in the final two quarters, and No. 1 South Carolina won its 19th consecutive game over Mississippi.

MiLaysia Fulwiley added 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-0, 9-0). Ashlyn Watkins had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Cardoso was hampered by foul trouble in the first half. But she helped South Carolina to a 16-2 run that spanned halftime, helping the Gamecocks extend their program record to 52 consecutive wins at home.

Madison Scott had 17 points for the Rebels (16-6, 6-3).

NO. 12 TEXAS 61,

NO. 2 KANSAS STATE 54

AUSTIN, Texas -- Madison Booker scored 20 points and Taylor Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds as Texas sent Kansas State to its second consecutive loss.

The Wildcats had tied their highest ranking in school history behind a 14-game win streak that included three victories after star forward Ayoka Lee was sidelined for a month with an ankle injury.

The Wildcats (20-3, 9-2) missed her Sunday as Texas (21-3, 8-3) exploited its size advantage near the basket.

Eliza Maupin scored 18 points for Kansas State.

NO. 4 STANFORD 80,

NO. 7 UCLA 60

STANFORD, Calif. -- Cameron Brink had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 7 blocked shots, helping Stanford beat UCLA.

Kiki Iriafen scored 18 points as the Cardinal (20-3, 9-2) bounced back nicely after losing 67-58 to JuJu Watkins and No. 15 Southern California on Friday night.

Brink and Iriafen combined to shoot 16 for 26 and helped Stanford to a 43-29 rebounding advantage in front of a sellout crowd of 7,207 at Maples Pavilion.

Charisma Osborne scored 13 points for the Bruins (17-4, 6-4).

NO. 6 COLORADO 80,

WASHINGTON 57

SEATTLE -- Aaronette Vonleh scored 21 points in just 22 minutes, and Colorado used a hot-shooting first half to run away for the victory.

Quay Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (19-3, 9-2), which went 3-1 on a two-week road swing through the Pacific Northwest.

Dalayah Daniels led Washington (13-8, 3-7) with 14 points.

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 74,

NO. 10 INDIANA 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, and Ohio State earned its ninth consecutive win.

Cotie McMahon had 20 points and seven rebounds for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (19-3, 10-1) took off in the third quarter, going on a 16-5 run to finish the frame up by eight points.

Sara Scalia led Indiana (18-3, 9-2) with 25 points.

NO. 9 LSU 108, FLORIDA 66

BATON ROUGE -- Aneesah Morrow had 18 points, 20 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal, and LSU snapped a two-game skid.

Hailey Van Lith and Mikaylah Williams each scored 21 points for the Tigers (19-4, 6-3), who led by as many as 45 points in the second half. Angel Reese added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Aliyah Matharu led Florida (11-9, 2-6) with 16 points and five steals.

NO. 11 UCONN 78,

ST. JOHN'S 63

STORRS, Conn. -- Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 33 points for UConn, and Paige Bueckers finished with 26.

Edwards and Bueckers combined to score the first 17 of Connecticut's 18 points in the fourth quarter.

After leading by 13 points at halftime, the Huskies (19-4, 11-0) extended their lead to 57-37 late in the third quarter.

Ber'Nyah Mayo scored 16 points for St. John's (14-10, 8-4).

NO. 13 BAYLOR 83,

HOUSTON 60

HOUSTON -- Dre'una Edwards had 15 points and eight rebounds, sending Baylor to the victory.

Yaya Felder scored 14 points for Baylor (17-4, 6-4). Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears have won four in a row against Houston (12-10, 3-8), which leads the all-time series 33-16.

Laila Blair led Houston with 14 points.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 78,

PITTSBURGH 53

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points, leading Notre Dame to the win.

Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Notre Dame (17-4, 7-3).

Liatu King had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Pitt (7-16, 1-9).

NO. 15 SO. CALIFORNIA 79,

CALIFORNIA 69

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Freshman JuJu Watkins scored 29 points to send Southern California to the road win.

Watkins, who had 51 points in a 67-58 victory over No. 4 Stanford on Friday night, made 12 of 27 shots from the floor. She also had 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocked shots for the Trojans (16-4, 6-4).

McKenzie Forbes totaled 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for USC.

Joanna Krimili hit five three-pointers and scored 21 for the Golden Bears (13-10, 3-8). Marta Suarez contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 17 VIRGINIA TECH 70,

NO. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 61, OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore hit a big three-pointer in overtime and finished with 21 points and 11 assists.

The Hokies (18-4, 9-2) were clinging to a one-point lead against the Tar Heels (16-8, 7-4) in OT when Amoore buried a three-pointer.

Elizabeth Kitley had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Virginia Tech.

Deja Kelly had 26 points for North Carolina.

NO. 20 UTAH 73,

WASHINGTON STATE 61

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Alissa Pili scored 15 points and Utah took over in the fourth quarter.

Isabel Palmer had two baskets and Jenna Johnson sank a three-pointer in a 9-2 run to begin the fourth as the Utes (17-6, 7-4) pushed their advantage to 64-54.

Bella Murekatete and Eleonora Villa had 15 points apiece for the Cougars (15-8, 4-6).

NO. 21 SYRACUSE 75,

BOSTON COLLEGE 63

BOSTON -- Dyaisha Fair scored a season-high 38 points, powering Syracuse to the victory.

Fair remains in sixth place on the NCAA career scoring list for women. She has 3,167 points, 116 points behind No. 5 Brittney Griner.

Fair made 13 of 25 shots and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line for Syracuse (18-4, 8-3).

Teya Sidberry had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College (11-13, 3-8).

NO. 22 CREIGHTON 75,

BUTLER 65

INDIANAPOLIS -- Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points, and Creighton pulled away in the second half for the road win.

Ronsiek sank 10 of 15 shots for the Bluejays (18-3, 9-2), who upped their win streak to eight by completing a season sweep of the Bulldogs (9-13, 1-10). She also had nine rebounds.

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) fouls Purdue's Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Madison, Wis. At right is Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22). (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) drives against Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) dunks against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Purdue's Zach Edey (15) battles between Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) and AJ Storr, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) grabs a loose ball away from Purdue's Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

