COLUMNIST: Iowa and New Hampshire make the case for electoral reform

The problem with statistics is that they can be manipulated to support or refute any argument. The Iowa caucus results are no exception.

But despite some conflicting narratives that twist the results in different ways, Iowa and New Hampshire add two more brush strokes to an already clear painting--one that depicts a broken system of caucuses and primary elections.

On one hand, former President Donald Trump's victory in Iowa, where he won the support of 51 percent of caucus-goers, made him the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination. Few dispute this reality. On the other hand, the 56,000 votes that propelled him to victory represent 1.8 percent of Iowa's population, with only 3.5 percent of Iowans participating.

Does the will of less than 2 percent of a population (or 7.2 percent of registered Republicans) represent "the will of the people"?

New Hampshire's turnout was much more robust at 30 percent of registered voters, but is (almost) a third really worthy of celebration? Democracies around the world would hardly be impressed.

Moreover, the consensus after the first two states is that the eventual victors are all but certain on both sides of the aisle, with only 400,000 voters casting ballots. It's hard to defend such low participation and such a narrow process as the best way to reflect the broader public sentiment. Despite a sense of bewilderment, perhaps these figures give reasons for optimism.

First, we may be close to hitting rock bottom.

Similarly dismal turnout happens in the Democratic primaries and caucuses, so this is not a partisan phenomenon. But the primary process now underway across the nation is unlike any other in America's modern history and might be reaching a real inflection point regarding electoral dysfunction.

Surprises do happen, but the primary process has us on track for a rematch between candidates for the first time since 1956. But unlike that year, when both candidates were highly liked, a rematch today would be between two of the most disliked candidates on record. Polls reveal upwards of two-thirds of Americans don't want a Trump-Biden rematch but are seemingly unable to stop it.

This likely outcome arguably has the key ingredients to finally make it clear to Americans that the status quo is not in our nation's best interest. Electoral reform is finally necessary, and simply looking forward to 2028 is insanity. Are things finally so bad that it might drive good?

Reforms are being pushed for open primaries, campaign finance changes, an end to gerrymandering, and the use of ranked-choice voting and more in all 54 states and territories. All are supported by organizations that are healthily resourced, with growing volunteerism and enthusiasm. This is the energy that will turn the tide, not within a matter of decades, but hopefully in the years ahead.

Reinhold Ernst is a volunteer and state leader at Veterans for All Voters. He wrote this for The Fulcrum.