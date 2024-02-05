ENTERTAINMENT: ‘Sing and Swing’ touring show coming to UCA

MUSIC

"Sing and Swing," a Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents touring production, is onstage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Singers and trumpeters Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III, "joined by a who's who of New York all-stars," according to a news release, will "re-live and re-imagine some of the classic partners in jazz and popular song, including Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, and Peggy Lee" in songs by George and Ira Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, among others.

Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Talented finalists

Six finalists emerged from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Arkansas Talent singing competition semifinals Jan. 18:

◼️ Yni Bernalte, 13, Lisa Academy West Middle School student

◼️ Kyndal Collins, 21, vocal performance student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

◼️ Rachel Kamphausen, 32, singer-actress

◼️ Mya Little, 23, UALR music student

◼️ Marcus Murphy, 52, biomedical engineer at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

◼️ Kim Qualls, 39, worship leader at Little Rock's South City Church

The judges are "American Idol" Season 8 winner Kris Allen, singer-songwriter-composer Bonnie Montgomery, jazz musician Rodney Block and Arkansas Symphony Music Director Geoffrey Robson.

For the finals May 11-12 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, each singer will pick one song to perform with orchestra, vying for votes from the audience. Two winners will collaborate with the orchestra in multiple ways, including headlining the "Home for the Holidays" pops concerts in December.

Visit facebook.com/arkansassymphony.

Alumni gifts

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is announcing two major alumni gifts in support of its music and theater programs:

◼️ Kim Edwards Kyle of Little Rock, who graduated from the university in 1982 with degrees in music and theater arts, has created the Martha Ann Eaton Edwards Endowed Music Fund for the benefit of music students. It is named for her mother, who taught music at UALR until 2000. The gift also creates a Kim Edwards Kyle Endowed Theatre Arts Fund to benefit the university's theater arts program.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock alumna Kim Kyle has created endowed funds to support UALR music and theater students. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ben Krain)



◼️ Retired Little Rock lawyer Jeanette Hamilton, who graduated from UALR with a bachelor's degree in piano performance in 1979 and a law degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law in 1986, has established a bequest to create the Jeanette L. Hamilton Endowed Music Scholarship. The scholarship can be used to provide assistance for education-related expenses, including tuition, books, fees and room and board. Hamilton also plans to donate her 2017 Model A Steinway Piano to the university's music program.

Donor Jeanette Hamilton (center) plays the piano surrounded by University of Arkansas at Little Rock music faculty and students — (from left) Naoki Hakutani, Stephen Graham, Nakira Bates, Rachel Tsai Ashton Blankenship and Linda Holzer. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ben Krain)



Black history

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, continues to celebrate Black History Month with a series of concerts and other events -- except as noted, with free admission.

◼️ 6 p.m. Thursday, preview screening of highlights from PBS' "Gospel," a four-part docuseries from Henry Louis Gates Jr. "that explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song," according to a news release. Gospel singers will perform in the center's ballroom. A panel discussion will follow.

◼️ 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17: "Kids' Storytime with the Central Arkansas Library System." All ages welcome.

◼️ 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22: "The Smooth Sounds of West 9th Street," featuring Rodney Block and the Cool Kids. Historian Brian Rodgers presents the history of Little Rock's historic West Ninth Street. The center will also reveal its 2024 Artist of the Year.

◼️ 1 p.m. Feb. 24, "Power'd by People," a family-friendly day of hands-on STEM activities that highlight Black contributions to science and STEM-related career fields. Sponsored by Southwest Power Pool.

◼️ 11 a.m. Feb. 27, Juneteenth Kickoff Announcement, with information on plans for the June 15 celebration. (Also to be streamed live via Facebook.)

◼️ 7 p.m. Feb. 29, Chamber Music Society of Little Rock presents the Marian Anderson String Quartet. Tickets are $25, free for students; the program is to be announced. Visit chambermusiclr.com/m-anderson-string-quartet.

Museum community partners Loblolly Creamery and Community Bakery are offering special items throughout the month -- Maple Leaf Ragtime ice cream at Loblolly Creamery, and Black History Month Iced Sugar Cookies, featuring art from Little Rock native Lourdes Jones, at Community Bakery. A portion of sales will benefit the center.

Call (501) 683-3593.

Crafts classes

Crafts classes for students 16 and older, including knife making, gardening, blacksmithing, yarn spinning, stained glass, letterpress printing and pottery, start in March at the Ozark Folk School at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View. For a complete list of classes, registration deadlines and class fees, visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com or call (870) 269-3854.







