



Brahm Wachter, a modern collectable overseer at Sotheby's auction house, said that a collection of sneakers worn by Michael Jordan had "its significance ... further validated by this monumental result," after six Air Jordan shoes, one each from the last games of Jordan's NBA championship series, sold for $8 million.

Oleg Kononenko, a 59-year-old Russian cosmonaut, officially broke the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space on Sunday, passing fellow Russian Gennady Padalka as his time hit more than 878 days and 12 hours in space.

Alex Tredy, an officer with the Florham Parkn, N.J. Police Department, ended up finishing an Uber Eats delivery after he and fellow officer Mike Zvolensky arrested the driver due to an outstanding traffic warrant, inadvertently leading Tredy to deliver the food to the home of "Jersey Shore's" Snooki.

Calicho Arevalo, a Colombian-born artist who lives in New York City, said that the story of Flaco, an escaped owl from Central Park Zoo, showed dreams can "come true in this big metropolis," as the one-year anniversary of the bird's escape was marked.

Tom Watters, a lunar geologist, said he wants to ensure that people understand our moon is "not a benign environment" after releasing a study discussing how active faults that have been created while the moon shrinks have been leading to shallow moonquakes across the celestial body.

Dorothy Sanders Wells, a reverend and doctor originally from Mobile, Ala., was chosen by the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi to lead the church, making her both the first woman and Black person to be elected to lead the church as she replaces Brian Seage, who had been elected in 2014.



