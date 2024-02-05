LR man arrested on drug charges

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday on a felony drug trafficking charge, two misdemeanor possession charges, and two misdemeanor traffic violation charges, according to a Little Rock police report.

Todd Curry, 52, was arrested by Little Rock police at 5:15 p.m. after he was pulled over for having expired tags and was shown to have a search waiver on file, the report states.

According to the report, Curry was found in possession of 216 grams of meth and 10 grams of green vegetable matter.

Online court records show Curry, who is being held without bond, to be the defendant in 19 cases dating back to 1999.

Three men charged with property theft

Three men were arrested Saturday morning on felony theft of property charges.

Martrez Akins, 22, Skyler Nugent, 21, and John Tyler, 21, were all arrested about 7:15 a.m. by North Little Rock Police at 1820 North Maple St.

According to arrest reports, officers responded to 601 West Broadway in reference to reports of subjects doing burnouts in a parking lot in a Maserati. When officers arrived at the location, they found the Maserati damaged and undrivable, the report states.

The Maserati was found to be registered to a Mr. Tiller, who lived with Akins in an apartment at 1820 North Maple Street. Tiller told officers that Akins along with Nugent and Tyler took his vehicle and other items without his permission from his apartment, including several Louis Vuitton bags.

According to arrest reports, Nugent, Akins and Tyler were all located in the parking lot at Tiller's address along with Tiller when officers arrived at 182o North Maple St.

Akins was found in possession of a camera, Sony headphones and an American Express card. Police located three Louis Vuitton cases in plain view in the rear of Tyler's Chevrolet Corvette, which Tiller positively identified as belonging to him, according to the reports.

Akins was being held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night without bail. Nugent and Tyler were not listed on the online inmate roster.

A court date is listed as May 2 at 9 a.m. for all three men.