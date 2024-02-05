Lyon College’s planned vet school hires associate dean for clinical programs and outreach

The planned Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine has named Dr. Ashley Mounts of Sherwood as associate dean for clinical programs and outreach.

As associate dean for clinical programs and outreach, Mounts will work with veterinarians in their practices to identify opportunities for clinical education and help students gain experience that will make them practice-ready upon graduation, said Lyon College President Melissa Taverner.

The Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine will incorporate a workplace-based veterinary education model, also referred to as the distributive model of clinical education, which uses off-campus clinical sites rather than a traditional on-campus veterinary teaching hospital for all or a substantial part of a student’s clinical learning.

Mounts is a native Arkansan who has served as a small animal clinical veterinarian for more than 15 years in the Little Rock/North Little Rock area.

She received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Florida, and is pursuing a Master of Veterinary Education from Lincoln Memorial University.